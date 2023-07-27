Why ‘maandamano’ demos are disruptive, morally inapt

Claude McKay’s famous poem “If We Must Die” brims with nuggets of wisdom that fit in well with the fate that has thrust Kenya in a quagmire occasioned by a queasy political standoff between the Kenya Kwanza government and the opposition Azimio la Umoja coalition.

If we must die, let it not be like hogs

Hunted and penned in an inglorious spot,

While round us bark the mad and hungry dogs,

Making their mock at our accursed lot.

If we must die, O let us nobly die,

So that our precious blood may not be shed

In vain; then even the monsters we defy

Shall be constrained to honor us though dead!

O kinsmen! We must meet the common foe!

Though far outnumbered let us show us brave,

And for their thousand blows deal one death-blow!

What though before us lies the open grave?

Like men we’ll face the murderous, cowardly pack,

Pressed to the wall, dying, but fighting back!

The Jamaican-American literary doyen of yesteryear wrote this timeless piece in response to a racial altercation that pitted white Americans against African-American communities during the so-called Red Summer. The poem appeared in The Liberator magazine for the first time in July 1919.

The “Red Summer” tag is attributed to civil rights activist, James Weldon Johnson and captures the mid-1919 tiff involving white supremacist terrorism and racial riots that occurred in more than three-dozen cities across the United States and the rural county of Arkansas.

Ours may not be a racial supremacist contest but the underlying leitmotif—though essentially political in intent and nature—is as disruptive and morally inept, whichever side of the political divide you choose to view it from.

Unlike in McKay’s circumstances, our ongoing political impasse should not be let to morph into an “us-against-them” kind of antagonism. Why? Because our political grievances at the moment cannot be resolved with fists! It’s a brain, not brawn, matter.

Living a lie

Riding the crest of high cost of living to foment political dissent is living a lie. The truth is, the economic downturn being experienced in Kenya is a global affair and not local as some political gadflies would want us to believe.

Using high cost of living as an excuse to call Kenyans to the streets to protest and picket amounts to abominable chicanery.

In the same vein, responding to protesters by killing or maiming them willy-nilly is as repugnant as it is uncalled for. There are better ways of calling a truce without resorting to brute force.

So far, a staggering 40-plus lives have been claimed by the maandamano and there is no telling how many more will become cannon fodder should the lunacy persist.

Kenya is in the throes of a heedless machismo-driven political contestation whose outcomes benefit none of the parties involved but whose harm spares nobody. The deeper we dig ourselves into the maandamano abyss, the longer it will take us to see the light.

We must stop.



