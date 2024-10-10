Why low-cost housing is a timely idea

The demand for new urban housing in Kenya is estimated at 250,000 units a year against a production of approximately 50,000 houses. This translates into a huge deficit of about 200,000 units.

Out of the 50,000 units built yearly, only 1,000 units are classified as affordable, translating to a mere 2 per cent.

This deprives millions of low-income Kenyans of decent houses. This was why the UhuRuto government launched the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) in 2018, with the implementation of the project gathering pace under the presidency of William Ruto.

Statistics show that, while some 11,000 units were built from 2018 to 2022, the two years of Ruto’s presidency have yielded 113,000 units with another 730,000 set to be launched.

A look at the government plan shows that the AHP, a critical plank in the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), seeks to achieve three objectives of giving ordinary citizens opportunities to live in decent homes; empowering the youth through creation of jobs and business opportunities; and stemming the tide of land fragmentation especially in rural and peri-urban areas.

Besides all else, unmitigated land fragmentation poses a huge risk food security in the country.

It is estimated that about 60 to 70 per cent of people in Kenya’s urban areas live in informal settlements that are bereft of basic services and critical infrastructure. This exposes them to risks of diseases, insecurity and social dysfunction.

Quality settlements

The AHP, once fully implemented, promises to change this reality by providing high quality homes in decent neighbourhoods with feeder roads, clean running water, electricity, and proper waste management structures.

This is essential, if not for anything else, but in honouring the Constitution that requires the government to deliver decent housing for all Kenyans. Section 43 (1) (b) and Article 10 of the Constitution speak to the government’s duty to deliver quality human settlements, sustainable development, and ensure human dignity for all.

Aside from provision of quality settlements, the AHP is potentially an economic stimulus that can spark growth, especially among small enterprises. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are already benefiting immensely from AHP by supplying building materials including sand, cement, fabricated doors and windows.

Ultimately, millions of hustlers shall gain economically by gaining access to transformative economic opportunities, an objective that aligns with BETA.

As I have already intimated, the AHP project is also useful in preventing further subdivision of arable land and thus enhancing Kenya’s food security.

This generation must, therefore, overlook parochial reservations against the housing programme, to do what is right, and ensure that future generations will live in decent houses and still possess adequate land to produce sufficient food.