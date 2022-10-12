Why lifting of GMO food ban was untimely

GMO is the abbreviation for “genetically modified organisms”.

The recent lifting of a 10-year ban on genetically modified (GM) food means the government has allowed the manufacture and consumption of bio-engineered foods.

But although the government may have acted in a panic over the looming negative impact of food shortage on Kenyans, the lifting of the ban was untimely.

This is because the dangers associated with inefficient and improper management of GM foods could result in many deaths.

There were conditions that should have been met first. There are standard requirements for labelling human foods that are or may be bio-engineered and defines such foods as those that contain detectable genetic material modified through certain lab techniques and cannot be created through conventional breeding or found in nature.

In the United States, where GM food is common, there are several federal agencies responsible for the efficient management of the manufacturers.

The FDA, EPA, USDA, APHIS and PBCP are some of the agencies that ensure the safety of GM food processing. These agencies play an important role in ensuring the safety of GMOs.

In what is described as the Coordinated Framework for the Regulation of Biotechnology, multiple agencies work to ensure the safety of GMOs.

Collaboration and coordination among them help in making sure the food developers understand the importance of supply and other rules that they need to follow in genetic engineering.

The FDA’s voluntary Plant Biotechnology Consultation Program evaluates the safety of GM foods before they enter the market.

It allows FDA to work with crop developers to create a safe food supply chain. Kenya may have disregarded the necessary steps.

The country may not be ready for GM foods—unless the directive was just a formality to instil hope in Kenyans.