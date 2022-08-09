Why leveraging positive messaging is vital for effective nation-building

In the run-up and towards the height of the national election, campaign rally spectacles have been the norm with aspirants pulling out all the stops to ensure they get that all-important vote that will propel their political ambitions.

The earliest forms of public relations (PR) during political seasons consisted mainly of slander and propaganda spin aimed at painting the opponent in a negative light, which, unfortunately, are still being practised.

Of late, however, political movements have woken up to the fact that effective PR can actually work in their favour, negativities aside.

PR is a strategic and critical communication process utilised by politicians to develop a mutually beneficial engagement with the public.

But not many stop to think about the importance of the narratives usually fed to the electorate during these engagements and how they are arrived at.

Most believe that this function only consists of management of news and media relations. But it involves, more often than not, crisis communications, fundraising and management of issues.

PR is vital to the packaging of the politician or political movement in such a manner that is relatable to voters and can leverage on this positive image to gain political mileage.

Their role is to source opportunities to enable a politician or political movement to intensify their awareness.

PR in politics has become so increasingly critical that a misstep can cost the party votes should the image of the party not resonate with the voters’ perception, resulting in a possible political upheaval. The packaging needs to be effective yet simple.

Most political parties have a spokesperson and a PR/communications team tasked with building and sustaining their political image beyond these two facets of image and crisis mitigation.

Digital age

They must constantly exercise steadfastness, caution and effective responsiveness to managing dynamic situations.

Enter the Digital Age and we have packaging that demands diversity in execution.

The power of the internet and social media has added an interesting level to PR in politics.

To remain top-of-mind with voters, social media strategies have to be comprehensive and innovative; hence, political movements consider influencers and well-known media practitioners for their publicity machinery. Social media has necessitated creativity, uniqueness and timeliness in messaging.

Despite the strides, social media has an extremely unfettered side that has seen many of its users affected, especially mentally and emotionally, by information and sentiments expressed by political heavyweights.

Take the classic case of former US President Donald Trump’s sentiments on Twitter early last year that made some of his followers so emotionally charged as to stage a riot at Capitol Hill—contributing to his being banned.

Amid a general election, our social media platforms have been awash with hashtags, campaigns, news, opinion polls and sponsored content out to influence the masses to vote in a certain way.

Sadly, some of it has also served to rile up negative emotions instead of building peace and sustaining hope regardless of the election outcome.

PR practitioners can bring about a much-needed positive shift in the political arena.

First, have a fail-safe communications strategy. Your crisis response plan must be so effective as to have minimal to no effect in case of a negative circumstance.

This may entail an emergency-response team for backup. Secondly, listening is vital in enabling internal communications teams to best communicate how they intend to address the issues raised by their diverse audiences.

Thirdly, apologise, acknowledge and launch a tangible plan of action to address arising issues. Inasmuch as spin or cover-up tends to be the norm, we are dealing with a highly enlightened electorate and so responses need to be rational and focused on positive and sincere image rebuilding.

Transparent redress is crucial for politicians’ mileage in credibility. Lastly, monitor political campaigns.

The Digital Age has a variety of monitoring methods that can mitigate and forecast strategies for targeted positive messages.

Political PR is a delicate facet of our national fabric; its effectiveness can be a worthwhile vehicle for solid nation-building and hope.

It is, therefore, upon all of us to massively support positive messaging that is crucial for the sustained peace and prosperity of our land.