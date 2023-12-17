Why Kenyans pick China as an higher education option

In recent years, China has emerged as a highly sought-after destination for Kenyan students seeking higher education opportunities abroad. With over 3,000 universities, including renowned institutions like Peking University and Tsinghua University, China offers Kenyan students exceptional educational prospects and many benefits.

Many of the over 4,000 Kenyan students enrolled in universities in China, mostly talented students from humble backgrounds, have secured placement through Chinese government scholarships.

One of the significant advantages of studying in China lies in the country’s commitment to excellence and quality education and rigorous academic programmes.

The nation has excelled, particularly in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem), as evidenced by its construction of awe-inspiring cities and infrastructure.

Over the past few decades, China has used infrastructure to propel economic growth, creating a high-speed rail network that tops 29,000 km, paving 100,000km of expressways, constructing more than 100 airports, building 3,500 cities that include over 500 economic zones.

Its GDP has grown more than tenfold to rank second. Chinese engineering and construction firms are preferred globally for their work ethic, efficiency and innovative designs.

Given its extensive involvement in infrastructure projects in Kenya and across Africa under the aegis of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Africans who graduate from Chinese universities would hold a competitive edge in the job market. Numerous Chinese firms have set up base in Kenya and hire many Kenyans with an added advantage for graduates who have working knowledge of Chinese language.

China’s success in modernisation and poverty eradication has inspired developing nations; Kenya aspires to be a middle-income economy by 2030. Vision 2030 goals fall under political, social and economic pillars. The first aims at transforming eight key sectors: Education and training, health, water and sanitation, environment, housing and urbanisation, as well as gender, youth, sports and culture.

Education is an enabler for development and quality education is something all Kenyans cherish. With African countries stand to benefit greatly from their infatuation with the China’s development model by sending their citizens to study Chinese case studies and models, then apply lessons and experiences learned in their own countries.

From personal experience, I find China as a preferred destination for pursuing higher education owing to its society’s discipline and focus. Chinese cultural and social attributes have played a significant role in enabling the country to grow rapidly and compete effectively on the global stage. Students studying in China benefit from an environment with fewer distractions and a strong emphasis on academic and personal development.

While advocating for Kenyan students to explore opportunities in Chinese universities, it is essential to also encourage the many Chinese workers residing in Kenya to pursue postgraduate studies at Kenyan universities, by removing language barriers and streamlining admission procedures. This cross-cultural exchange and academic collaboration represent a valuable addition to both nations, fostering greater mutual understanding and development.

Studying in China can equip Kenyan students with valuable skills, knowledge and experiences, ultimately contributing to their personal growth and the Motherland’s socioeconomic progress.



