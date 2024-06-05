Why Kenyans are worried about the UHC rollout

In this episode of our podcast, hosted by Dr. Wangari Gitau and Dr. Simon Kigondu, we delve into the pressing concerns surrounding the rollout of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Kenya. Joining us as a guest is Dr. Elizabeth Gitau, an esteemed voice in the medical community with valuable insights into the subject matter.

The conversation centers around the apprehensions and anxieties that Kenyans harbor regarding the implementation of UHC, particularly focusing on the intricacies of the four bills related to UHC. Dr. Gitau, Dr. Kigondu, and Dr. Elizabeth Gitau dissect the key provisions of these bills, offering a comprehensive analysis of their potential impact on healthcare accessibility, quality, and affordability in Kenya.