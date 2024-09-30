Why Kenyan trust in clergy has nosedived

A recent survey conducted by Ipsos on the Veracity Index 2023 has revealed a significant decline in public trust in the Kenyan clergy. The survey, which assessed trust levels in professions, found that the clergy had experienced a severe decline in credibility. The personages of highest rank have proved most vulnerable of all, resulting in more public distrust about the faith institutions to which they belong. Soccer referees and police are more trustworthy than your clergy.

The culture of hypocrisy in the religion today is absurd. Reminds me of the book of Matthew 23. When Jesus preached on the Mount, where he spoke about the hypocrisy of the scribes and Pharisees, the religious leaders of his time. Such leaders were outwardly pious but inwardly self-righteous and judgmental. Their only thought was to satisfy their selfish desires. He compared them to whitewashed tombs, which appear beautiful on the outside but are full of dead men’s bones and all kinds of filth.

Some clergymen preach one thing but practise another. It further undermines public trust in their integrity. The failure of some of them to address pressing social issues like corruption, inequality, and violations of basic human rights has eroded public trust in their ability to provide moral leadership.

One of the most significant scandals to have rocked the Kenyan clergy is financial impropriety. These revelations of tithe tax havens have raised questions about the accountability and transparency of religious institutions. Some have faced defamation charges of financial misconduct, with their churches being accused of spending church money to fund luxurious properties, vehicles and travel overseas. What is worse is the modality used to select their cronies to serve in development, audit and finance committees.

The reverends have also been plagued by allegations of infidelity, sexual abuse, and domestic violence. The self-proclaimed prophets are responsible for the fraudulent miracle money schemes, dubious healing and exorcisms in exchange for large donations. When such schemes fail, disenchantment leads to disillusionment and a loss of trust. These scandals have not only damaged the reputation of individual clergymen but also that of the religious order. The clergy has a role to contribute to justice, fairness, and accountability of rulers and those in authority.

Their involvement in politics has equally contributed to the decline in trust. Some have used their positions to influence elections and promote partisan agenda, undermining their perceived neutrality and impartiality. The Bible, for example, does not explicitly endorse any particular political system or party. However, it offers principles and teachings that guide political engagement. Many people have become disillusioned with the institutions they once held in high regard, leading to a decline in church attendance and donations. Some have even abandoned their faith altogether. However, not all clergymen are involved in misconduct. There are many dedicated and honest individuals who continue to serve their communities with integrity. The clergy must show leadership with focused vision.