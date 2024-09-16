Why Kenya needs to scale up family planning

On September 26, Kenya will, together with other nations, commemorate the World Contraception Day, which focuses on the importance of contraception, child spacing and reproductive health.

Family planning is one of the most cost-effective ways to ensure the health and well-being of women and children. Within the last two decades, the country has made significant progress in promoting access to modern contraceptives.

According to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey, modern contraceptive prevalence among married women rose from 39 per cent in 2003 to 57 per cent in 2022.As a result, the total number of children per woman reduced from about five to three over the period.

This progress in family planning has contributed to the reduction of maternal deaths from 414 for every 100,000 live births in 2003 to 355 deaths in 2019.

Unintended pregnancies

Meanwhile, infant deaths declined from 77 for every 1000 children born alive in 2003 to 32 in 2022, while the deaths of children below the age of five declined from 115 deaths to 41. In 2022, the country reached 6,320,000 users of family planning and thus averted 2,380,000 unintended pregnancies, 591,000 abortions and 9,900 maternal deaths.

This progress is still characterised by lack of equity and geographical disparities across the country, with modern contraceptive prevalence among married women varying from as low as 2 per cent in Mandera County to as high as 75 per cent in Embu County.

The government has made several global commitments touching on family planning including the Sustainable Development Goals target 3.7.1 to ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health care services including family planning.

Kenya is also party to the African Union Agenda 2063 which recognises the need for a high standard of living, quality of life and well-being for all through expanding access to quality health care services.

Contraceptive use

Over the years, the government has progressively increased domestic financing for family planning by allocating over Sh3.5 billion between the financial years 2019 and 2023. However, changing donor priorities leading to low aid support, global health emergencies and sociocultural barriers that hinder widespread acceptance and adoption of family planning, particularly in marginalised communities, remain a challenge.

It is important to note that every shilling spent on family planning saves Sh4.48 in direct healthcare costs. Universal access to family planning has the potential of saving the country nearly Sh7.85 billion annually.

Contraceptive use reduces maternal and child deaths and improves women’s health by preventing unintended and high-risk pregnancies. When births are separated by less than two years, the infant mortality rate is 45 per cent higher than it is when births are spaced by two to three years.

As the country celebrates the World Contraception Day, we need to not only preserve the gains made, but also scale up access to high quality, accessible, equitable and acceptable family planning services.