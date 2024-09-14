Why Kenya needs more women in engineering

In today’s rapidly evolving world, engineering is a cornerstone of innovation and development, driving solutions for everything from infrastructure to renewable energy and digital technology. Yet, in a country where women make up about half of the population, their participation in engineering is disproportionately low in Kenya.

According to a Unesco study, only 35 per cent of all students enrolled in fields of study related to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) are women in Kenya. The study further showed that only 14 per cent of women in Kenya are in the natural sciences, while 11 per cent are in engineering and technology.

Globally, men outnumbered women in the global engineering workforce 86.3 per cent to 13.7 per cent in 2023, according to Zippia, Inc., an online recruitment company. This disparity is not just a loss for women themselves; it’s a loss for the entire industry and society at large. It is important to mention that engineering is more than just technical skills and knowledge; it's about solving real-world problems and improving lives.

Women's perspectives are invaluable in this endeavour because they often bring unique insights and experiences to the table. When women are included in engineering, the solutions developed can better reflect the needs and preferences of a broader population. For instance, healthcare technology, urban planning and even consumer products often benefit from the contributions of female engineers who understand and address gender-specific needs.

Societal stereotypes

As I said, this is what it means to solve real-world problems and improve lives.

A diverse engineering workforce leads to innovations that are more inclusive and widely applicable, ensuring that no segment of society is left behind. By failing to attract more women into engineering, we’re missing out in optimising productivity and innovation in critical fields such as infrastructure, climate resilience, and emerging technologies.

One of the reasons for the gender imbalance in engineering is the persistence of societal stereotypes that suggest STEM fields are not “for women.” These misconceptions start early, with girls often being discouraged from pursuing technical subjects in school.

To change this, we need to challenge these stereotypes and provide more role models for young women. Initiatives like mentorship programmes, scholarships and engineering clubs tailored for girls can inspire a new generation to enter the field with confidence.

Empowering women

Programmes like Huawei’s ‘Women in Tech’ that gives equal opportunities to women in technology should be encouraged across the sector. The Huawei ‘Women in Tech’ programme, in which I am involved, has largely been successful because the company believes that in the digital era, women are cornerstones of the tech industry and that empowering women and increasing their visibility will open up a whole world of new possibilities and bring new technological and commercial advancements to the world.

In an era defined by the need for innovative solutions to complex problems — whether it’s mitigating climate change, advancing digital infrastructure, or rethinking healthcare systems — engineering is critical to progress. The more diverse the engineering workforce, the better equipped we are to develop sustainable, inclusive solutions that work for everyone.

To truly unlock engineering’s potential, we must actively encourage and support more women to enter and remain in the field. It’s not just about fairness or fulfilling diversity quotas; it’s about recognising that a future driven by engineering innovation requires the talent and perspectives of women as much as men. Closing the gender gap in engineering is not a one-off challenge but a sustained effort that requires action from all corners – the government, educational institutions, industries, and society at large.

We must collectively dismantle the barriers that discourage women from pursuing engineering careers and work toward building an environment where women feel welcomed, supported, and valued in this essential field. Kenya needs more women engineers.