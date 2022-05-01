Why it’s time to rename Thika Road after Kibaki

I first heard of Mwai Kibaki just a few days after my ninth birthday. On August 22 1978, my father drove into our home in Mombasa with the devastating news that our founding father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, was no more.

As usual, I peppered him with questions about the ministers, and this time, who he thought would fill Kenyatta’s big shoes. He predicted that Daniel arap Moi would likely be President and that Mwai Kibaki, then Minister of Finance, would be vice. That very evening (we did not have live TV in those days), we watched Mwai Kibaki declare support for Moi on behalf of the rest of the cabinet.

Two weeks later, acting President Moi came to Mombasa as part of a countrywide tour to raise public morale and my father took me along to Mombasa stadium at Tononoka. Moi introduced his cabinet colleagues, one by one, and the crowd went wild when Mwai Kibaki’s turn came.

Who was this man who my father thought so highly of, who had spoken solemnly and so eloquently on behalf of the cabinet on August 22 and who was now eliciting such a rapturous reaction from the crowd? In that instant, my fascination with Mwai Kibaki was born. It was to last throughout the rest of his life including when, 30 years later, I had the distinct honour of being appointed by him to shepherd the implementation of his precious Vision 2030 national transformation project.

Political career

The trajectory of Kibaki’s political career after 1978 is well known to most Kenyans. As I matured, from primary school to high school to college, I followed this career closely. The more I discovered of the man’s impressive history, the more my admiration grew.

He had broken spectacular academic records — top of his class at Makerere and the first African student to attain a first class honours at the London School of Economics. In 1977, Time magazine had recognised him as one of the few African leaders with high leadership potential for the 20th century and again, In 1981, as one of 100 personalities with global leadership potential.

In his press appearances and public speeches, Kibaki was brilliant and articulate. Rarely referring to notes, he delivered budget speeches with unparalleled command, his public remarks almost always laced with humour, often taking playful digs at his detractors. His gentlemanly style, consistently refusing to respond to his vitriolic critics in kind, only served to amplify his political attractiveness and to place him above the fray.

My first real meeting (excluding brief handshakes at public fora as a corporate executive) was in January 2008 at the height of the post-election violence—the only real blot in his otherwise remarkable career—as part of a small delegation from the Kenya Private Sector Alliance visiting State House to discuss the crisis.

Without going into specifics, suffice it to say that the meeting was tough. Kibaki displayed his customary poise and patience, but also resolute firmness. Just over a year later, I was called to a meeting with Head of Public Service Ambassador Francis Muthaura at Harambee House. It was to discuss the possibility of my taking up the role of founding director-general of Vision 2030.

Dream for Kenya

Vision 2030 was the comprehensive encapsulation of Kibaki’s long held vision and dream for Kenya. Right from the dawn of independence, Kibaki has been at the centre of Kenya’s economic planning. As Minister for Finance, he oversaw one of our best periods of growth, earning him praise from World Bank President Robert McNamara as “one of the best economic minds to come out of Africa”. Vision 2030 integrated economic growth focused on six sectors—agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, trade, ICT and financial services—with the requisite social transformation—especially in education and health —– enabled by the appropriate political ecosystem, public service orientation and infrastructure.

Francis Muthaura made it very clear to me how important and dear Vision 2030 was to President Kibaki, a fact that was confirmed when I did meet the President and he (together with Prime Minister Raila Odinga) launched the Vision 2030 Delivery Board and Secretariat. He held my hand and said in his typically understated manner: “We will support you”, adding “Nimeambiwa wewe unaelewa hii kazi”. Thereafter, while I mostly dealt with Muthaura and Odinga, I did have several memorable sessions with the President and his leadership team. In all these sessions, his keen interest and grasp of issues as well as wit were in full display. But so was his firm focus on delivery of results, impatience with sideshows as well as his total unequivocal support for—and belief in—Vision 2030.

Kibaki’s dream was for a nation in which each and every single Kenyan had a decent and dignified life. This latter burden was almost always present with him and the very few times I observed any emotion from him was when he felt we may not be doing enough for the average mwananchi. At one briefing session about progress on the Lapsset project, he asked:“These are all very beautiful presentations. But what about the people of Lamu, what are we going to do for them?” The result was the mooting of a plan to train 1,000 Lamu young people at the port of Mombasa in preparation for the eventual operations of Lamu Port.

One of the things that endeared President Kibaki to those who worked for him was not just that he gave everyone freedom to operate, but that he also provided support when most needed. At a briefing session on the proposed new international airport, my chairman and I found ourselves in an unexpected face-off with a group of cabinet ministers. Just when we thought all was lost, Kibaki, flashing his signature sly smile, came to our rescue and made it clear that he thought our concerns as the Vision 2030 team needed to be addressed. But for me, the ultimate assist came in London during the Olympics of 2012 when the Lord Mayor of London hosted an investment forum for Kenya based primarily on Vision 2030 projects. As often happens in government, turf wars propagated by very senior actors, threatened to derail my presentation to a high-level gathering of global investors. President Kibaki personally intervened and announced (practically marketing) that I had a very important presentation coming up that he was determined to hear!

Finally, while no leader—or human—can ever be flawless, Kibaki was one of the most self-assured, self-actualised people I have ever met. He abhorred pettiness and had no time for flattery—whether giving it or receiving it. He appeared to thrive purely on actual delivery of results. And, because of this singularly focused bent, his formidable intellect and grasp of economic management, he laid the foundation for Kenya’s transformation.

As we prepared for the launch of Thika Road, entreaties were made to him to have it named Mwai Kibaki Highway. But he flatly—albeit wittily–rejected the notion, quipping: “Kwani huko hiyo njia inaenda, hakuna jina?” and “Wacha tufanye kazi, wengine wataamua”. Well, the time for “wengine kuamua” has come at last. What a privilege it was to finally work for my childhood hero, and what a positively indelible mark he has left on Kenya. I will cherish fondly my memories of Mwai Kibaki. Rarely is it more apt to concede and recognize that a giant walked amongst us and that we are all the better for it.