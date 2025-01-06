Why it’s necessary for Ruto government to have a communication enforcement unit 

Top honchos of the ruling Kenya Kwanza administration have publicly admitted the government is struggling to relay its positive messages to a disillusioned and angry populace.

None other than President William Ruto has fingered senior communication officials for not satisfying his expectations as far as faster dissemination of relevant information to assuage wananchi’s anger.

At the height of last year’s Gen Z protests, the President revealed that his government had performed poorly in promoting the doomed Finance Bill 2024 that triggered an outburst of anger almost toppling his government.

The Head of State has followed that with similar pronouncements expressing dissatisfaction at communicating successes of his two-year-old administration.

That cannot be gainsaid.

Indeed, information is powerful but it cannot generate itself. Neither can it self-disseminate. It must be purposefully generated and then communicated as widely as possible to trigger the intended action and to have the expected effect.

This is the huge conundrum that is yet to be unravelled by the government, more so by those that handle or are the source of critical information that needs to be shared with the populace in order to induce specific intended actions.

It is why information generated by the government, especially for public consumption, is still not being accorded adequate respect, treatment and delivery.

The Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are the biggest source of information. They generate tonnes of it regularly, intentionally or not, but oftentimes it ends at that without anyone taking further action.

The Government’s key currency is action. Day in and day out, people are looking for the government to act in one way or the other to solve their problems. That’s where the cliché ‘serikali saidia’ emanates from.

But action is not something tangible like a packet of sugar that can be sent to the people to sweeten their tea. Action can only be felt through triggering notable responses from the people. That is where clarity in communicating action for certain deliverables comes in.

Despite the loads of information by the government, its dissemination has clearly been hampered by uncoordinated or ineffective communication. The President has expressed this concern many times calling on those tasked with this role to up their game.

This is why there is an urgent need for a more pragmatic approach to solving this challenge.

For effective communication and information sharing, the Government must put in place a Communication Monitoring and Enforcement Unit.

This should be an independent organ to be solely tasked with enforcing faster, better and impactful communication by the MDAs and every other agency financed by the taxpayers.

It should also help in monitoring how the organs are executing this role as per established targets and objectives.

On top of being the key enforcer of information dissemination, the unit should develop clear parameters to measure the performance of every department on this critical matter on a regular basis.

For better output, the parameters should be comprehensive and extensive indicating the responsibilities of every ministry, department, agency and other organs that generate this critical commodity for public consumption.

With the issue of performance contracting taking root in government, it would be great if a way is found to link the two to ingrain and ascertain effectiveness of information distribution.

Such parameters will also come in handy in keeping track of the desired output and importantly informing actions that need to be taken, including disciplinary, in case of performance failure.

There are so many enforcement units in this country tasked with various jobs, top being ensuring adherence to laws, regulations or policies. This unit must be looked at from a similar perspective.

It is crucial to let properly trained communication professionals to not only be in charge of the unit but in every department that churns out this commodity.

Failure to do this means stagnation in the rampant ineffectiveness that has become the order of the day.

Any society striving for advancement must treat information like anything that is too precious to be handled carelessly. Information ought to be treated like a delicious meal that has been prepared with every spice needed; that the chef has taken time to get it ready and that most, if not all, enjoy it.

The aroma of a good meal whets the appetite of many, it permeates every wall and tickles the nostrils of many, nudging them to look forward for a bite. Information should be treated in this manner.

For a wider reach, it must be spiced and messaged as much, its aroma must travel widely to capture the attention of the majority of the population.

For information to ooze its power, it must also be delivered within its sell-by-date especially in the digital era where fake news travels at supersonic speeds.