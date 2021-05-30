Why it’s important to extend good distribution practices to your home

When you go to the pharmacy to have your prescription filled, does it ever cross your mind how the medicines got into the country? Or how the medicines are stored in the pharmacy? What about how they’re ferried to the pharmacy?

Well, perhaps you should pay more attention to this because it determines the efficacy of the pill/tablet or jab you will take for your treatment.

It all begins with the manufacturer. Once the quality assurance checks have been conducted and the quality assurance personnel deem the products fit for consumption, they hand the products over to the supply chain teams to ensure the products are distributed.

Each product has specific conditions (temperature, humidity, exposure to light, etc) under which it must be kept while in storage and/or during transportation. It’s the role of the supply chain department to ensure that the carriers (sea freight or air freight) adhere to the ideal product handling conditions while in transit.

You, the consumer will know the storage conditions by looking at the libelling or product insert.

Silver lining

The silver lining (if we’re to look for one) with the Covid-19 pandemic and the roll-out of the vaccines is that it has made us more aware of storage conditions. We now know more about cold chain management.

Storage conditions are not only important for cold chain products such as vaccines, but also for all medicines.

Some medicines will read store below 30º C, others store below 25ºC, important information obtained during stability testing studies. Perhaps you may imagine that 5º C difference is not such a big deal. I can’t say this loud enough. Yes it is. It will make the difference on the efficacy of a drug if stored under suboptimal conditions.

For example a product whose insert says store below 25ºC may have three years shelf life and so if it was manufactured in February 2018, it will be fit for consumption until January 2021 as long as it is stored in the right conditions i.e. below 25ºC.

What happens if it is stored at temperatures above 25ºC? Degradations start, its stability and efficacy will be put to question, and certainly the shelf life will be affected.

There are high chances that when you go buy the same medicine in December 2020 if the storage conditions throughout the three-year shelf life were not ideal, the medicine is not effective. That means you don’t get better. Now imagine suboptimal storage for life saving drugs…

Aviation authorities

The role of a good supply chain specialist is to ensure the integrity of the product is not compromised right from when it’s picked from the manufacturer. It means working with airlines who are reliable to avoid any unnecessary delays that cargo will not get lost when transiting in an airport and once the goods land at the airport it’s imperative that the handlers put it in the right terminals with the right conditions.

Our aviation authorities must ensure that they have terminals that are suitable for storing pharmaceuticals, suitable storage for cold chain items and that these are completely different storage areas from cut flowers and or vegetables. In the warehouse and up to the hospital or retail pharmacies, paying attention to storage conditions is crucial.

Each step is critical. So after we have gone through all this trouble, it’s kind of futile for you not to store your medicines appropriately at home.

Always read the label to find out how to store your drugs and if it says store in the fridge, do not store in your fridges’ side shelves, but that is a topic for another day and by all means that paracetamol that has been in the car, in your first aid box, in the hot boot of your car for the last one year, throw it away. Won’t you?