Why it is vital to talk about being suicidal

Suicide touches all of us. We’ve known or loved at least one person who took their life or lives in the aftermath of losing a friend or family member to suicide.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says more than 700,000 people die by suicide yearly. And for every suicide, there are more than 20 attempts. An attempt is the single most important risk factor for suicide.

Many of us grew up believing people who took their lives were crazy, selfish or morally defective. But research shows suicidal thoughts are usually the result of psychiatric conditions such as depression, anxiety or schizophrenia. Yet that has not helped us feel comfortable talking about suicide.

There is no reason why one contemplates suicide. Suicide is often the culmination of several factors that present the person with a one-way-fits-all solution—that death is the only and best way out. From their point of view, it’s a logical decision based on illogical reasoning, thoughts and emotions.

Unbearable suffering

People who experience suicidal thoughts often do not want to die but desperately wish to escape unbearable suffering. Despite their desire for the pain to stop, they are deeply conflicted about suicide and wish there was an alternative. Most people who commit suicide talk about ending their lives before taking action. Thus, any mention of suicidal thoughts or plans should be taken seriously.

It can be scary to know someone you care about is thinking of ending their life. Studies show hopelessness is a strong predictor of suicide. People who feel hopeless talk of unbearable feelings, a bleak future and having nothing to look forward to. Factors such as medications, mental illness, access to alcohol and drugs, substance use disorders, life experiences, economic instability and physical illnesses increase attempted and completed suicides.

Understanding the causes of suicidal behaviour will clarify the roots of the patient’s self-destructive path and help the clinician to determine the appropriate treatment for them. Once the patient is safe, then the underlying dynamics can be addressed.

Reducing the stigma

September is the National Suicide Prevention Month and September 10 World Suicide Prevention Day. This year’s theme is “Creating hope through action”. A reminder that there’s an alternative to suicide, it inspires confidence. We can signal to people with suicidal thoughts that there is hope and we care and want to support them. And our actions, big or small, may provide hope to those struggling.

By raising awareness, reducing the stigma around suicide and encouraging well-informed action, we can reduce suicides. Let’s be willing to ask uncomfortable questions and have difficult conversations and fewer people in our lives will die by suicide.

Lastly, there is a need to prioritise suicide prevention as a public health agenda, particularly where access to mental health services and availability of evidence-based interventions are already low. We all can play a role in supporting those suffering a suicidal crisis or are bereaved by suicide.

Let us create hope through action and be the light.