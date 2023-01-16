Why it is necessary and prudent for hospitals to have chaplains

Healthcare is about meeting people’s needs: Physical, emotional and spiritual. The three are inextricably bound to one another. Most people are familiar with the basic services hospitals provide to their patients and employees. But there’s one common hospital service that remains a bit imperceptible: Chaplaincy.

Hospital chaplaincy is a unique form of pastoral care that offers love and hope in the midst of illness, disability and death. Professional chaplains have been part of hospitals and other healthcare settings for decades as spiritual care specialists who contribute a unique expertise to interdisciplinary teams.

Chaplaincy emerged as a professional field in mid 20th Century out of Protestant Christians’ efforts to reform theological education. Research about the effects of chaplains’ work has expanded significantly in recent years and shows individuals who are visited by chaplains are more satisfied with their hospital stays and often have improved outcomes.

For years, Harvard cardiologist Herbert Benson has conducted popular biannual educational events for healthcare professionals that explore spirituality and healing in medicine. After intensive research, he wrote in 1999: “I am astonished that my scientific studies have so conclusively shown that our bodies are wired to be nourished and healed by prayer and other exercises of belief.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) is also keen at looking beyond the physical, mental and social dimensions of the health and the member countries are actively exploring the fourth dimension of health—that is, the spiritual health and its impact on the overall health and happiness of an individual.

Key personnel

As healthcare settings become more focused on patient experience and care for the whole person, issues of culture, diversity, personal beliefs and values have come to the fore. Healthcare professionals are increasingly recognising that patients want holistic approaches to their well-being. Increasingly, hospitals are hiring chaplains with special training in clinical pastoral education (CPE), recognising the spiritual and physical benefits to having them on the healthcare team.

As Fiona Timmins and associates state in ‘The Role of healthcare chaplains: Literature review”, healthcare chaplains are key personnel, already employed in many healthcare organisations, who are in a pivotal position to contribute to future developments of faith-based care, faith-sensitive pastoral and spiritual care provision. They also have a new and evolving role in ethical support of patient, families and healthcare teams.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, as an article in The New York Times put it, the place of the hospital chaplain was “at the bedside, holding a patient’s hand, counselling them and their family members, offering the eucharist or a prayer for healing”. As the pandemic unfolded, the work of chaplains—increasingly called spiritual care providers—changed. Some were declared essential employees.

What affects the body affects the mind and spirit. Your mind and spirituality are an integral part of your getting better. The chaplain seeks to bring each person’s faith resources to bear in the journey towards healing.

Spiritual care

And yet, spiritual care and chaplaincy care remain seriously underutilised in helping to improve patient experience. Although chaplains are a helpful component to the care team, only a few health facilities have a chaplain. The rest rely on community and volunteer support, which is sometimes insufficient.

Studies show chaplain visits can result in less patient anxiety, shorter hospital stays and higher satisfaction. Still, a review in the Journal of Health Care Chaplaincy concludes that many studies haven’t been rigorous enough to test effectiveness and define the best practices of chaplains’ care.

But a national survey conducted in 2019 found that 21 per cent of the American public had contact with a chaplain in the past two years. Of the encounters, 57 per cent took place in a healthcare setting, a clear view that meeting spiritual needs and supporting religious and spiritual coping can hugely contribute not only to patient experience but also medical outcomes and cost savings.