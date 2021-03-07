Why is media afraid to talk about sexual harassment?

The International Women’s Day is an opportunity for us to think about gender equality and the long and often frustrating march towards societies that are truly equal.

As media, we are uniquely placed to drive forward this reflection and discussion. But while focusing on the challenges of gender in society, we owe it to our staff and the communities we serve to also take a hard look at the obstacles within our organisations.

I’m talking specifically about the scourge of sexual harassment. It’s likely to have happened in your newsroom. Or to a member of your team. It happens to all genders but is disproportionately directed at women. It happens in every industry, regardless of country, culture or context. Sexual harassment is driven by power, not sex. Wherever you have imbalances in power, you have people who are at risk of sexual harassment, and those who abuse this power.

I’ve been sexually harassed. The many journalists and editors, friends and family members who I have spoken to over the years on this subject have also been. Yet it is still hard for leaders to recognise that this could be happening within their newsrooms and boardrooms. Why is it still such taboo?

Sexual harassment is, simply put, bad for business. It can harm your corporate reputation. It is a drain on productivity. Maintaining and building trust in your brand is imperative for media organisations. If and when a case gets out of control or is badly handled, that can directly impact your bottom line.

Top priority

Eliminating sexual harassment is a top priority at WAN-IFRA Women in News. This might seem at odds with the current climate where social interactions are fewer and remote work scenarios in place in many businesses. But abuse of power —verbal, physical or online harassment — is alive and well.

Preliminary results from an ongoing Women in News study into sexual harassment polling hundreds of journalists in Sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia show more than one in three women media professionals have been physically harassed and half of them verbally harassed; 15 per cent of men in African newsrooms were physically harassed and one in four verbally harassed. The tally for male media professionals in Southeast Asia is just over a quarter on both forms of harassment.

The first step in confronting sexual harassment is to talk about it. We need to strip away the stigma and discomfort around having open conversations about what sexual harassment is and isn’t. By being vocal in recognising that it happens everywhere, and communicating to your employees that you will not tolerate sexual harassment of any kind, you send a powerful message to your teams and publicly.

With these actions, you will help us to overcome the legacy of silence around this topic, and in doing so take an important first step to create media environments that truly embrace equality.