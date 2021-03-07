Why is media afraid to talk about sexual harassment?

Sexual harassment

Models enact a sexual harassment scene.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Melanie Walker

Executive Director

World Association of News Publishers

What you need to know:

  • Sexual harassment is, simply put, bad for business.
  • As media, we are uniquely placed to drive forward this reflection and discussion

The International Women’s Day is an opportunity for us to think about gender equality and the long and often frustrating march towards societies that are truly equal.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.