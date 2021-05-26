Why investment in local communities is good for business

Most companies rarely perceive themselves as agents of social change. Yet, the connection between social progress and business success is increasingly clear. Today, successful businesses are shifting focus from short-term profits to addressing problems in our society. They have become leaders for positive change in community service development, leading to long-term profitability and prosperity that is shared with the wider community.

This is what is now defined as Shared Value. Michael Eugene Porter, the Bishop William Lawrence University Professor at Harvard Business School and leading authority on company strategy defines shared value as, “policies and operating practices that enhance the competitiveness of a company while simultaneously advancing the economic and social conditions in the communities in which it operates. Shared value creation focuses on identifying and expanding the connections between societal and economic progress.”

It is no longer enough to serve customers, employees, and shareholders. As corporate citizens, it’s their responsibility to serve the communities where they operate in by improving their way of life. For example, the quality of citizens’ education, employment, health care, safety, and future prospects.

Positive difference

They must act, not because making a positive difference is the right thing to do, but because the communities are an essential part of business success. They play a significant role in ensuring that companies meet the bottom line and are able to have operational success through labour, amenities, security, food and other things. Simply, the time has come for companies to extend their time, expertise, and values in innovative ways to serve their communities.

There is also a need for corporates to create long-term value by taking into consideration how they operate in the ecological, social and economic environment. The reality is that as long as society and the communities continue to struggle and lack basic needs to live sustainably, then businesses cannot thrive.

Shared value has to become a key operation driver, or they risk going out of business. Therefore, the challenge for the private sector is to look at new disruptive models that can enhance support for communities to ensure they grow sustainably then we can all reap the benefits of a fast developing economy.

In Kenya, the tea sector has embraced shared value and sustainable business practices to ensure that communities benefit from their operations. James Finlay (Kenya) Limited is an example of such a company.

For over 50 years, Finlays has embraced sustainability-oriented thinking and creative human innovation in how we do our business. Embracing this thinking is part of our core value of being a purpose-driven business. To support this, we have sustainability governance embedded across our different regions and functions, making sustainability part of our organizational DNA.

Many other companies in Kenya are embracing good governance and the practice of shared value in how they do their business. Safaricom, Base Titanium and EABL are well-known examples of companies that are front runners and in return, this has had a positive impact on their bottom lines.