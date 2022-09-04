Why institutions, households in arid regions should leverage feed-in tariff

I feel vindicated. Four years ago, I wrote an article that seemed futuristic even to my own high optimism standards. “Feed-in tariff may be economic lifeline for marginalised regions” appeared on this hallowed page on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

I averred: “A policy adopted by the government but yet to be implemented is the feed-in tariff (FiT). In 2008, a detailed analysis by the European Commission concluded that well-adapted feed-in tariff regimes are generally the most efficient and effective support schemes for promoting renewable electricity”. Thank God, the crystal ball prophecy is being implemented—and by the country’s premier energy utility Kenya Power, no less!

But I also engaged with a prolific anti-renewable energy crusader identified as Frank Ochieng. His article, “Switch to the solar campaign is dead on arrival, not now, not ever” (The Star, November 25, 2020), was a diatribe against the solar industry in particular and renewable energy in general. Of which I felt duty-bound to write a rebuttal, “Only a ‘Dunkirk’ can see energy plan sail home” (Daily Nation, July 21, 2021).

New policy

But now, according to the new policy, which took effect two months ago, suppliers of solar power to the national grid will earn Sh10.25 ($0.12) per kilowatt hour (kWh). However, the investor must be running a project(s) generating a minimum of 0.5 MW to 40MW.

My observation was guided more by the passive potential income that can be generated by renewable energy companies, cooperatives, academic institutions and individuals. As partnership manager for an industrial and commercial renewable energy company, I get to assist companies to design business cases that are bankable with solar energy as the nucleus of the business plan.

It’s the return on the investment (ROI) ratio that always holds the key to such plans being accepted by board members and, in case of government agencies, the principle of value for money comes into play. With an assured off-taker, this is a game changer in such plans as feed-in tariff becomes the cornerstone of the project through “build, own, transfer” (BOT) or “engineer, procure, construct and finance” (EPCF) models.

Well positioned

Most government institutions are limited in implementing large renewable energy projects. A university in northeastern Kenya with high solar irradiance is well positioned to be a renewable energy supplier. The business case for such an institution also gets synergised by its developing academic programmes around the solar station to further train students on renewable energy in situ.

The famed Strathmore Energy Research Centre (SERC) is a shining example of that.

Arid areas also have the disadvantage of lacking clean water supply. A case in point Garissa’s sub-surface water has very high salinity. A desalination plant as a business case will allow such an institution to supply water to Gawasco, the county’s water and sewerage utility, and bottled water enterprises, earning money and innovation points.

The hot climes in arid areas make it uncomfortable for students to learn. This is a key consideration among students using the KUCCPS portal to select a university, who end up shunning such institutions. That results in poor intake and, invariably, low capitulation funds from the government. I have witnessed institutions in such hot and arid areas running huge bills in energy as lecturer rooms and dormitories have to run air conditioning systems day and night, further eating into their revenue reserves.

Climate change is still the most existential crisis we face. But the United States is showing great leadership in its mitigation as, early last month, the Biden Administration finally passed the Inflation Reduction Act. Aimed at financing billions of dollars towards clean energy, this is a long-haul measure to help the US to reduce emissions and align with the climate goals set by the Paris agreement.

According to Reuters, $514 billion will come from three connected laws to fund climate change-related efforts. Kenya need work with Washington through Power Africa Partnership to unlock its wide-ranging benefits.