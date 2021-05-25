Why fasting may help you avoid cancer, diabetes

Metabolic syndrome, which refers to a cluster of disease conditions that include central obesity, high cholesterol levels, high blood pressure and insulin resistance, affects a quarter of the world’s population.

Among the urban population in Kenya, 34.6 per cent suffer from the metabolic syndrome, which is associated with endometrium, liver, pancreas, colorectal and breast cancers. Prevention, therefore, reduces incidence of the cancers significantly. Previous studies on the condition have involved laboratory animals. Study findings have largely been used to inform public health providers on the best way to prevent the syndrome.

A recent study published in the scientific reports of the journal Nature was the first to include human beings to find out how fasting impacts on the syndrome risk factors that predispose patients to cancers.

The study, which carried out serum proteomics analysis, found fasting from dawn to dusk, also known as day activity fasting, where no food or drinks are taken for 14 hours a day for four weeks consecutively, correlated with significant decline in tumour promoting proteins but a two to four fold increase of tumour suppressor and anti-diabetic proteins.

Blockage of insulin receptors

Examples of such serum cancer protective proteins that were elevated at the end of the fasting period included calreticulin, which marks tumour cells for elimination through phagocytosis. Calumenin, a protein that inhibits cancer spreading was also raised. The specialised DNA, which is ectopically overexpressed in tumour cells, was equally downregulated during fasting.

Insulin resistance in metabolic syndrome is associated with blockage of insulin receptors by cytokines such as tumour growth factor (TGF). This prevents insulin from binding with the receptors for regulation of blood sugar with subsequent development of type 2 diabetes. Fasting led to significant decline in TGF and ameliorated type 2 diabetes.

These findings should inform public health providers on policy formulation in preventing metabolic syndrome and educate the public on observing non-pharmaceutical initiatives such as physical activities, fasting and consumption of food rich in fibre, fruits and vegetables to counter cancers associated with the syndrome.