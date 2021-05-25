Why fasting may help you avoid cancer, diabetes

Eating junk

A recent study included human beings to find out how fasting impacts on Metabolic syndrome risk factors.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Patrick Mutua

Director

ImmunoBiologic Research Centre

What you need to know:

  • Among the urban population in Kenya, 34.6 per cent suffer from the metabolic syndrome.
  • New findings should inform public health providers on policy formulation in preventing metabolic syndrome.

Metabolic syndrome, which refers to a cluster of disease conditions that include central obesity, high cholesterol levels, high blood pressure and insulin resistance, affects a quarter of the world’s population. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.