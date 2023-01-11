Why fashion industry needs state support

The digital revolution has significantly improved the performance of the global fashion industry.

This is because of the rise, in the digital space, of influencers, who have greatly dictated the dress-code norm. These days, people are more conscious of how they look on each occasion than they did a decade ago.

The fashion industry has been hailed to be a critical plank for Kenya to achieve rapid and accelerated manufacturing sector growth. And it offers formidable opportunities and massive potential to Africa.

Moreover, it has garnered sufficient respect and opportunity to present its untapped economic potential in creating jobs, providing decent incomes and eventually contributing to GDP growth.

The industry has a comparative advantage in the use of African culture, innovation and creativity. Besides, women and the youth take the largest share of fashion designers and entrepreneurs.

Furthermore, due to the labour-intensive nature of creative economy industries, there is an urgent need for concerted efforts to support micro and small medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the fashion industry.

African Development Bank (AfDB) projects that the global fashion industry will double in the next 10 years, generating up to $5 trillion (Sh620 trillion) annually. The estimated annual turnover of the textile sector in Kenya is at least Sh24 billion.

Access to markets

The bullish industry is a profitable billion-dollar business that will revamp the textile sector and offer diverse opportunities from design to production and marketing in the continent.

And the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), European Union-Economic Partnership Agreement (AfCFTA) and African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) will offer access to the large prolific international and domestic market with immense opportunities for fashion designers and small tailors.

The Kenyan fashion industry faces several challenges, which should be addressed to improve its performance. One is the low level of value addition. The second is supply-chain constraints such as the quality and prices of afro-centric cloth and garments. The third is an unfavourable business environment due to the high cost of production.

The fourth challenge is the lack of consistent, efficient and effective strategic policy frameworks to turn around the industry. The fifth is a lack of political will due to a few self-centred cartels that are out to control and dominate the industry.

Investments in the fashion industry can play a crucial role in tackling the endemic youth unemployment in the country. The government should support the industry for it to get exposure and, thus, compete fairly in the international markets.

A vibrant fashion industry would be a game changer and the right direction towards the Buy Kenya, Build Kenya plan and the Kenya Vision 2030 goals.