Why everybody needs a mentor

When I completed my university education, I wanted to be an entrepreneur. I didn’t see my future in my actuarial science degree. I admired entrepreneurs and I wanted to be one of them.

While my peers were busy sending out job applications, I spent my days weighing different hustles in agri-business and in art and craft and reading about successful business leaders and entrepreneurs. One of the people I admired most was Laila Macharia, then one of the new breed of thought leaders and change-makers on the continent. Laila was friends with my uncle and I asked him to introduce me to her.

I wanted to share my big dreams with her and to ask her to walk with me on my entrepreneurial journey. We met for coffee, and I made my finest pitch for enterprise. She listened to me intently, asking a few probing questions. I expected her to give me a thumbs-up.... She told me to build a career first then go into business. I was crestfallen. I left the discussion feeling disheartened.

But upon much reflection, I chose to pursue a career instead and I have never regretted. That single coffee moment was a game changer and it has enabled me to grow professionally and personally, gaining a broader perspective of life.

Mentorship has served as a guiding light for me. Unfortunately, mentorship is not discussed as often as it should.

My discussion with Laila emphasised three critical points: First, was appreciating the benefits of acquiring professional experience through employment before venturing into entrepreneurship. Such professional experience sharpens skills and provides valuable insights. Second, was adopting a big-picture mindset, which allowed me to consider long-term goals and visualise where I saw myself in a decade.

Third, was recognising the opportunities that arise from pursuing a career. Many people only highlight the perks of self-employment without acknowledging the advantages of a traditional career.

At the point of completing my university degree, unbeknown to me, l was very rough around the edges. Although l had started small ventures, l lacked discipline, structure and consistency. Truth be told, l also lacked the ability to structure my thoughts and business to enable me provide a unique value proposition – which would set me apart from other entrepreneurs. After leaving the meeting, l was set on pursuing my own path.

At the feet of the great

But gradually, l realised that if l was unwilling to learn at the feet of the great, then l would never become a true leader! I am sure that if l had stayed on the business path l would have done well eventually, but having made a lot of mistakes and lost a lot of money! Over time, I have sought out other mentors who have helped me to overcome obstacles and grow. If you are lucky, you can have one mentor walk with you through your growth.

Generally, structured mentorship programmes follow four phases. They start with the purposive search for a role model or expert who can help the mentee with her career growth. The candidate would need to be proactive and highly motivated and should be keen to learn. This phase ends when the mentee secures a mentor and begins to make progress on her goals.

Relationships are built during the second, engagement phase, so that there is both rapport and trust. A good mentor-mentee relationship allows the pair to not only get to know each other, but also to discuss goals, progress and challenges. Relationship building will, doubtless, include setting boundaries around expectations, levels of commitment and even the duration of the engagement.

The third phase, which is usually the longest, involves growth for both the mentor and the mentee. The mentor often offers constructive feedback and guidance as they continue to build trust and transfer skills. The mentee might shadow the mentor to learn from her. The mentee will need to be transparent and humble as she opens up about the challenges she faces. Similarly, the mentor needs to have empathy, listen actively and provide clear feedback to help the mentee grow.

Finally, at the completion phase, the goals of the mentorship are evaluated to see that they have been achieved, and the mentee feels confident enough to carry on without a mentor’s guidance. The mentee can then pass on the skills and knowledge she has acquired.

Many workplaces offer loose mentorship programmes. But there is a growing space for mentorship beyond the workplace. On the website of Young Entrepreneurship and Leadership Development, there are over 3,700 youth waiting to join the mentorship programme. The large numbers of youth who desire mentorship means that there is a growing need for individuals with extensive experience and expertise to transfer their skills to the next generation.

Mentors also learn new things from those they are mentoring, which keep them sharp and on top of their game. Sometimes, a brief discussion can profoundly impact someone’s life trajectory and help them to find the right path as well.