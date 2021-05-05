Why enhanced forest cover is critical for the economy

By  Macharia Irungu

Managing Director

Kenya Pipeline Company

What you need to know:

  • Over the years, the forest of the Aberdares and Mt. Kenya have faced numerous threats arising from human activities.
  • Protection of the environment is in line with the government policies and international commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Kenya remains hard hit by the devastating effects of climate change such as droughts and floods leading to negative impacts such as food insecurity and significant loss of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

