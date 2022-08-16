Why education sector matters a lot in social, economic planning

Having held its General Election successfully and peacefully, Kenyans should be proud of themselves.

In Africa, it’s only in Kenya and Tanzania where elections have been consistently held every five years for the past six decades.

Furthermore, Kenyan presidents have not been tempted to manipulate Parliament to amend the Constitution to extend their term limits as was the case in the region.

But what are the dividends of smooth political transitions in predictable election circles? Does this stability give Kenya an advantage that can translate to faster development in all spheres of life? Let me use the education sector as an example.

Prior to the elections, the voters had studied the manifestos of the candidates and listened to them explain how they intend to provide social services and spur economic growth.

The efficiency and effectiveness of the provision of social services are and largely dependent on the availability of suitably qualified personnel to provide services. The rate of economic growth is also correlated to the education levels of the citizens.

Several studies have established that better education of citizens promotes economic development, reduces poverty levels, improves health standards and reduces fertility rates.

It also improves public participation in governance, reduces crime rates, improves leadership standards and improves technical skills required in the industry, among others.

That means that every country has to continuously invest in education to promote development in all other sectors.

The economic growth rate in Ireland, for example, has been consistently high over the past quarter century because the country invested heavily in education. On the contrary, Nigeria, for example, is bedevilled by the war waged in the northeast by the Boko Haram militants.

They despise Western education and term it as “forbidden”. The kidnapping of schoolgirls, as exemplified by the Chibok Girls High School case, is a political message to Abuja that the rebels are ready to sabotage national security and stability over a disagreement on the system of education.

Catalyst to development

These are extreme cases in the continuum of how, education being a political matter, can serve a country well or destabilise it.

As the fifth President of Kenya takes office, it’s incumbent upon him and his close advisers to pay more attention to education as a catalyst for development and also pay attention to diverse opinions on the type of education to be provided and how it should be.

In its manifesto, Kenya Kwanza Alliance came up with 45 items it intended to address in education—from teacher employment to improvement of technical education and equity in the provision of education.

The Azimio coalition emphasised the provision of free education from nursery school to university.

Neither adequately addressed two main issues: The efficiency and effectiveness of the education system and its institutions, and research and innovation in the sector. There is a lot of wastage in the way schools are set up.

Communities, through their political leadership, do it without sufficient research and consultation with the national government on the availability of teachers and teaching and learning materials in a cost-effective manner.

The government occasionally provides excess books to some schools while others lack them.

The Education Ministry has, for a long time, operated as if the world “efficiency” is not applicable to it and its institutions.

The election of a new President and the anticipated smooth transition is an opportunity to focus on the building blocks of development, chief of which is education.

The management of education requires more concern in not only addressing financial, equity, quantitative and qualitative aspects, but efficiency and cost-effectiveness need to take precedence. Let education be the first beneficiary of a stable nation; through it, economic and social development will be spurred.