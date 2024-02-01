Why dualling and tolling more roads will offer great benefits

Kenya’s roads sector faces a severe funding crisis. When the Jubilee administration came to office in 2013, it announced an ambitious plan to build 10,000km of roads. Laudable as this plan was, it did not have a maintenance component.

Several roads were developed under low-cost paving technology in areas that were considered to have low vehicle traffic. This generated a new set of traffic, including heavy-duty vehicles, putting pressure on the low-volume seal roads and destroying them.

This resulted in a large network of what we now call orphaned roads. The current resources from the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF) – Sh68 billion this year – are insufficient. And while some of the RMLF collections is allocated to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), this is not enough to maintain our trunk roads, and for the first time, they have developed potholes.

Remember that while petrol and diesel prices have also shot up in recent years, the fuel levy has remained constant at Sh18 per litre, a figure that was set in 2016 when the prices of fuel and length of road network were significantly lower. KeNHA is expected do routine maintenance and spot improvement for about 10,000 km of paved roads.

Per-kilometre maintenance costs will rise from Sh3.94 million to Sh6.6 million in the current financial year, according to our projections, owing to higher global fuel prices and rising costs of road construction materials.

The Kenya Rural Roads Authority, for its part, is this year expected to maintain 23,000km of roads, 5,200km of which are tarmacked.

When I became Roads CS, I faced a mammoth roads portfolio of Sh900 billion for projects already started or that the Government had committed to. Because of the unfavourable economic situation at the time, we froze construction of new roads and dropped some, focusing instead on clearing unfinished ones, currently totalling 4000km.

These changes cut the projected costs to about Sh750 billion (a figure social media satire claims I’m in love with). Some Sh160 billion is for work done but not paid for. Completing the outstanding 4,000km with the current budget allocation of Sh46 billion, which has been the case for the last seven years, will take 15 years!

Clearly, we cannot complete these roads and build more modern infrastructure without involving the private sector. The answer lies outside the box. I would therefore have expected a brilliant journalist of Macharia Gaitho’s standing to suggest how we can resolve this conundrum instead of dismissing offhand our considered proposal for funding new roads.

We think tolling is the answer. And, contrary to what Mr Gaitho insinuates in his opinion piece (New road tolls are a big No!, DN, January 30), I didn’t say that we would toll existing roads – we would build new ones and then set up toll stations on them for investors to recoup their money. The only way we can build modern infrastructure is through the public-private partnership (PPP) model. PPPs offer several key benefits.

Foremost among them is access to financing, allowing the government to get private capital for road projects and reducing the burden on public finances. PPPs also exploit private-sector expertise and innovation to deliver higher-quality infrastructure projects more efficiently and on schedule. Indeed, to support the local economy, dualling and tolling of roads will be open to pension funds, local financial institutions and ordinary citizens through the stock exchange.

To deliver critical arteries such as the Rironi-Mau Summit road and other essential links, we must become more creative.

Modest toll charges can help fill funding gaps. Revenue from tolls can supplement government budgets and enable agencies to invest more in infrastructure without relying only on budgetary allocations, which, as I have demonstrated above, are scarce and diminishing.

The Nairobi Expressway, for example, has eased travel between Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and the city, while enabling other users of Mombasa Road to move to and from their homes and businesses faster and save on less fuel used.

New tolling schemes will consider affordability, equity and the potential impact on different segments of our society. Alternative non-tolled routes will also be available to motorists.

The leaders who came up with the fuel levy, even if they were criticised at the time, pushed for an innovative way of funding roads. Time has come for another bold decision.

We welcome debate on how to build new roads, but it helps when citizens offer suggestions.



