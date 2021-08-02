Why do they kill the protectors of environment?

Recently, President Uhuru Kenyatta issued an ultimatum to security operatives to urgently resolve the puzzle of Joanna Stutchbury’s murder by unknown assailants.

The environmentalist is remembered as one of the few people who have openly objected land grabbing, especially within gazetted public forests. Her activism mirrors that of Nobel Laureate Wangari Maathai, the professor who fought President Danial arap Moi’s government in pursuit of a sustainable environment.

A few years ago, Stutchbury led like-minded Kenyans in confronting seemingly powerful people who were illegally clearing part of Kiambu Forest. She had reported death threats in the days preceding her death.

Last year, more than 300 environmental activists were reportedly murdered globally, according to a report by human rights group Front Line Defenders. But who, and why, has this clique of environment soldiers become endangered?

Global research established that most of those executed were vocal opponents to the ideologies of extractive industries. Natural resources, especially the non-renewables, have become scarce, escalating demand and, hence, prices.

Environmentalists have also been killed to pave way for extraction of endangered species like wildlife trophies. Those that have tasted the proceeds of such engagements will not hesitate to eliminate anyone who stands in their way.

In Mexico, the situation is worsened by drug cartels out to expand their marijuana farmland in the oak forests. Communities live in fear, not knowing when illegal loggers will strike next.

Governments should make poaching and hunting of wild trophies so unattractive as to deter the vices and, therefore, enhance public safety. We should all endeavour to protect our environment because only when the last tree has died and the last river poisoned and the last fish caught will we realise that we cannot eat money.