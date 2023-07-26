Why discourse on ageing and disability is necessary

The global population is getting older, courtesy of improved life expectancy and declining fertility rates. While this is more evident in the Global North, similar trends are reported in developing nations like Kenya. This is testing our readiness to what some have branded “the most radical demographic shift of the 21st century”.

In 2002, Kenya adopted the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing—which included, among others, promoting active participation by older persons and development this century. This year, it participated in the 13th Session of the United Nations Working Group on Ageing, which focused on, among others, economic security of the elderly. In a culture that hugely reveres youth, there is a need for a conversation on the role of older persons, particularly those with disabilities, in development.

The “2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census Analytical Report on Population Dynamics” shows a drop in annual population growth from 3.4 per cent in 1989 to 2.3 per cent in 2019. The “Kenya Demographic and Health Survey 2022” report also illustrates a significant decline in the fertility rate.

Youthful population

Despite our largely youthful population, the number of people in the age bracket of 60 and above has been increasing—to about 2.7 million by the 2019 census. This presents a potential age conflict—between youth yearning for opportunities and an older group taking ‘longer than expected’ to exit the stage—particularly on the labour front.

Kenya has made progress in securing the well-being of persons with disabilities (PWDs), including those in employment. They retire at 65, five years more than the country’s retirement age of 60. This helps in making up for the time it takes them to catch up with their non-disabled counterparts due to various barriers. It also sustains their position as key players in national development.

However, owing to improvements in quality of life, hence increased life expectancy, many individuals still find themselves relatively productive even at 60. Amid worries over retirement, there are reports of self-inflicted harm with the hope that registration as a PWD will grant them an additional five years.

One could argue that the additional five years is increasingly been viewed as a safety net measure rather than equality tool driven by the productivity of the individual. That it be replaced with a take-home package. The antagonists to this view argue that is ensures the older PWDs continue to have a community, purpose and meaning in their lives. Besides, older persons are said to have strong work ethic, loyalty to their employer and also take fewer days off.

Retirement homes

Besides, many older PWDs wouldn’t wish to become a burden to their families, amid a shortage of retirement homes. UNDP estimates providing universal non-contributory social pension to all older persons in Sub-Saharan Africa at close to three per cent of the region’s GDP, a huge figure, while competing with other priorities like education and health.

This calls for a discourse into the state of older persons, including those with disabilities, on two fronts: PWDs who live longer into old age and non-disabled individuals who live long enough to develop old age-related disabilities. These two groups present a silver economy that is largely untapped, leaving them at the mercy of a society whose norms are becoming less communal and more individualistic.

Let’s provide more economic space for them to thrive and promote self-reliance for a healthier, poverty-free retirement than if they had quit earlier.