Why digitising will help saccos propel financial inclusion

Savings and credit cooperative societies (saccos) have grown exponentially because of their ability to provide simple, accessible and reliable financial services to the large unbanked low- and middle-income population.

Kenya’s more than 22,000 registered saccos serve 15 million members and control over Sh1.5 trillion in assets, Sh1 trillion in deposits and a loan book of Sh980 million. They hold 30 per cent of national savings.

But saccos must digitise their business models fully to make their operations more efficient and transparent while being responsive to their customers’ needs. They must recognise the disruptive impact of new technologies on financial services.

Digitisation has many potential benefits for the stakeholders. Digital-driven operational efficiency saves costs, allowing competitive products and services. Using cloud computing, saccos can eliminate tonnes of paperwork from their processes.

With the high prevalence of mobile devices and money services, innovative technology platforms will make saccos even more attractive to digital-savvy clientele. The platforms lessens members’ time to secure a loan as they can easily access funds and account information using their phones.

Digitised systems will enable saccos to understand their clientele better through new financial technologies like data analytics backed by artificial intelligence (AI). The predictive capabilities help to gain insights into future market trends. Data-based decision-making also facilitates better credit scoring and more prudent management of the loan book. Saccos can perform more transactions, boosting revenue, as automation frees them to focus on product innovation, thus being more competitive.

Saccos must take the digital leap or risk falling behind the competitive curve. They should rethink, re-engineer and reimagine their business model to adapt to the current realities. They must innovate or risk being made irrelevant by emerging financial players targeting the same clientele with innovative products and attractive value propositions. Plus, they need not build everything from scratch.

But the era of rapid digital innovation comes with numerous risks, key among them cybercrime and breach of data protection standards, hence the need to protect sensitive customer data. Data encryption limits access to personal information while cyber-security software helps to curb fraud and other malpractices involving the abuse of confidential customer data. Ensuring clients can transact securely online is critical to building trust.

Digital innovation is a proven pathway to financial inclusion and saccos play an important role in this regard by enabling access to affordable financial services and products for the wider population, low-income households and micro, small and medium enterprises. By accelerating equitable development and inclusive economic growth, they contribute to realising Sustainable Development Goals.

Saccos create life-changing financial opportunities for millions. But the future being digital, it is time to inculcate an innovative mindset and culture in them, hence invest in digital assets to foster innovation and propel financial inclusion.