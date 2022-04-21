Why demystifying genetic engineering can feed Kenya

The rapidly changing weather patterns occasioned by climate change, coupled with the increase in catastrophic crop diseases and pests, pose an increasing risk to food security in emerging economies. A study by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) last year shows 14 per cent of Kenyans in arid and semi-arid areas face acute food insecurity due to failed rains, low agricultural production and resulting high food prices.

As global efforts to address climate change pick up pace, the desired impact of these initiatives will take years, if at all, to be realised. That calls for interventions to ensure food crops and livestock adapt to the changing climate conditions, guaranteeing adequate food supply to the growing population.

Over the years, societies have developed mechanisms to improve their crops and livestock to increase the quality and quantity of production. These include a range of breeding technologies for animals and crops and the grafting of plants to benefit from the target desirable traits of the species.

In recent years, scientists have developed genetic engineering technologies to make targeted changes in the genetic make-up of plants and animals to eliminate the genes that make them susceptible to disease, pests or harsh climatic conditions. But despite their immense benefits, societies, especially in the developing world, are slow to adopt the technologies.

In Kenya, the debate rages on the benefits and risks of GMOs and gene-edited products, even though the government has established regulatory agencies like the National Biosafety Authority (NBA) and Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (Kephis) mandated with guaranteeing the safety of food products using local scientific research.

Environmental sustainability

A fundamental hindrance to the adoption of genetic engineering is scarcity of accurate information on the subject. Public discourse on these technologies often draws from propaganda and deliberate misinformation spread by pseudo-scientists. It is common to hear GMO food crops described as from plants that have been injected with chemicals to make them big and healthy looking. These plants are often blamed for the rising cases of cancer.

But nothing is farther from the truth. GMO involves identification and replacement of the problematic genes with those from other species that enable the plants to resist disease, pests or adapt to harsh environmental conditions.

Gene editing involves deletion of the gene with problematic traits without any introduction of foreign genes. The NBA has ensured that these modifications are undertaken in a manner that guarantees safety for human consumption and environmental sustainability.

Inevitably, Kenya will have to embrace scientific technologies such as genetic engineering for food security amid climate change and such challenges. However, the citizens must be sensitised first.