Why democracy is in danger

Presidential elections have been going on in various parts of the globe. Near home, Tanzania just concluded her polls where the incumbent Dr John Magufuli was elected again amidst protests from the opposition who claimed that the process was flawed.

During the campaigns, there were complaints of harassment of voters security agents. What shocked me is that Tanzania’s constitution does not provide for a presidential election petition. Losers must just accept the outcome since they don’t have an avenue to seek redress. This does not augur well for democracy in Africa.

In Ivory Coast, President Allassane Ouattara won a third term in office despite a boycott of the polls by the opposition. The bone of contention is that Mr Ouattara was not eligible, having served two terms but the constitutional body mandated to deal with the matter had earlier ruled that the president was eligible because the statutes had been changed and thus his very first term was not considered.

He garnered over 94 per cent of the vote. Violent protest erupted as a result of the president’s decision to run again. Ivory Coast experienced a brief civil war that claimed 3000 lives when Mr Ouattara was elected for the first time.

The same thing has happened in Mali where the president Alpha Conde contested for another time against the wishes of a section of the political class.

Mali has been battling Muslim insurgents who control large swathes of the country. Mr Conde who is 82 years old orchestrated a constitutional amendment that allowed him to run for another term.

Postpone polls

In the US, the incumbent, President Donald Trump has complained of election malpractices even before the last vote is counted. Trump has indicated in the past that he can only lose if the polls are rigged. He even attempted to postpone the exercise. He is also accused of voter intimidation.

Just before Election Day, his supporters roughly boxed in his challenger Joe Biden’s campaign bus in what is seen as an act of intimidation. With the polls indicating that Mr Biden is on the verge of victory, President Trump has vowed to seek justice at the US Supreme Court.

In Uganda, veteran president Yoweri Museveni has started the process of retaining his seat during next year’s polls. He has warned those who are bent on fomenting chaos that he will crush them.

It must also be remembered that President Museveni had indicated earlier that he would not hesitate to cancel the polls should the Covid-19 situation escalate up to that time. This is a dangerous thing to do because it amounts to disregarding the law.

It is clear that that democracy is on the line in many parts of the world. As Kenya approaches her very own presidential election in 2022, we must be vigilant to acts that may derail the democratic process of choosing our leader.

As it is, the trend being set by our neighbours does not give us confidence. Given that Kenyans are debating over whether to amend the Constitution, there is a perfect opportunity for Kenyans to avoid impunity seen in neighbouring countries.

What is happening in the US is a reminder to African countries that democratic principles can be abused by anybody including the leader of the free world. We must not always use the superpower as the yardstick, upon which we gauge the status of our democracy-the US election, this time round, has been characterised by all sorts of negatives-conspiracy theories, voter suppression, and racist comments among others. The determination by most American citizens to end their suffering under Trump has been demonstrated by the large turnout of those who voted early in their millions.

Banned political gatherings

Kenya is at a moment where she can demonstrate that polls can be conducted peacefully and fairly. It is laudable that the president has banned political gatherings for 60 days in a bid to contain the rise of coronavirus infections. This will significantly lower the political temperature in the country.

Even as the debate about BBI proposal intensify, this moment of relative calm should jolt us into a rethink of the kind of polls we ought to have in 2022.

As indicated earlier, African countries that have conducted polls in the recent past have not demonstrated fairness. Kenya must not go that route because it is a recipe for chaos.

Consequently, these elections in Africa and in the US ought to serve as an example of how not to conduct presidential elections. The moment has presented itself for Kenyans to demonstrate that they have come of age and it starts with the plebiscite. The way we go about the referendum will give us a sneak preview of how the 2022 polls will pan out.

We now have to rise to the occasion and ensure that the gains we have made as far as political evolution is concerned are not lost.

jacoboketch@gmail.com