Why county assemblies need budgetary autonomy

Uasin Gishu County Assembly

The Uasin Gishu County Assembly in session.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Rashid H. Adankhalif

Disaster and risk management consultant

What you need to know:

  • Separation of powers is now widely accepted as a constitutional doctrine but that is rarely expressly provided for in national constitutions.
  • The 2010 Constitution clarified separation of powers from the previous more powerful dispensation that had a President with unfettered powers.

Wajir MCAs have once again filed a notice of motion at the county assembly to impeach Governor Mohamed Abdi over allegations of gross misconduct. Last year, they dropped a similar motion following lobbying by the local council of elders. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.