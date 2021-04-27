Why county assemblies need budgetary autonomy

Wajir MCAs have once again filed a notice of motion at the county assembly to impeach Governor Mohamed Abdi over allegations of gross misconduct. Last year, they dropped a similar motion following lobbying by the local council of elders.

This raises the question of separation of powers and independence of arms of county governments and the ‘power’ welded by elders in arbitrating government issues. The 2010 Constitution heralded an era of independence for constitutional bodies but drafters failed to give financial autonomy to arms of governments.

But county assemblies are at the mercy of the executive and, whenever the MCAs raise queries and hold the executive accountable, they are compromised, given lack of financial autonomy.

The Constitution vests the sovereign power of the people in the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary, reflecting the democratic ideal that if concentrated in the hands of a few it is prone to misuse.

The provision aims to safeguard against arbitrary and capricious governance and the abuse of power. In many instances, county assemblies are staved of the much-needed funds to implement policies but their dependence on the other arm of government water down their mandate to safeguard the interest of the people to oversee excesses of the county executive.

Separation of powers is now widely accepted as a constitutional doctrine but that is rarely expressly provided for in national constitutions, although it is invariably implicit in the constitutional expression of division of functions.

Separation of powers

In classical Greece, Aristotle, who was among the earliest writers on separation of powers, conceived a distinction among the deliberative, magisterial and judicial powers, which more or less corresponds to the modern-day division of powers among the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary. His formulation did not, however, envisage the clear separation of functions between the Legislature and the Judiciary, for he considered the latter as a delegate of the former.

The 2010 Constitution clarified separation of powers from the previous more powerful dispensation that had a President with unfettered powers to influence the Legislature and the Judiciary.

It was also augmented that Kenya had presidential absolutism. But devolution has shown there is absolute power in the executive that overshadows the assemblies’ powers to question the county leadership.

There is a need to have funds meant for the assemblies be handled by the county legislative arm of the county government as some governors usually hold on to assemblies’ funds to frustrate their operations.

The oversight role of county assemblies has been crippled by the funds being channelled through the county executive. There is a need to amend the law to compel The National Treasury to send funds directly to the county assemblies.

There is a need to amend the Public Finance Management Act 2012 to give MCAs financial independence and, hence, autonomy for better oversight.