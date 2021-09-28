Why climate change is the front page story of the rest of our lives

Rachuonyo floods

A woman wades through water at Osodo Village in Rachuonyo North Sub-County in Homa Bay County after River Sondu Miriu burst its banks, making the area flooded.
 


Photo credit: File | nation Media Group

By  David Callaway

The text from my local police department came without warning or detail — mandatory evacuation. A fire had started in the hill above my neighbourhood minutes before and, suddenly, early that sunny Thursday morning last month, we were told to run for our lives.

