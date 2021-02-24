Why China, the West must keep Covid vaccine promise to developing countries

When addressing the opening of the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly in May last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that once Covid-19 vaccine development was completed in China, the commodities would be made available as a global public good to developing countries.

That promise is now becoming a reality with over 53 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas having received their purchases or donations of the essential commodities from Beijing.

Access to vaccines is the most potent and sustainable way out of the global health crisis yet it has remained unbalanced globally with 10 rich economies sucking up over 75 percent of the already administered Covid-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, 130 countries haven’t received a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Vulnerable populations

China is now sending more vaccines to other countries than is being administered domestically. This is a sharp contrast to countries which have engaged in vaccine nationalism, some stocking up to four times what they need.

China’s move responds to the call by the World Health Organization that able countries should support deprived economies vaccinate at least the frontline workers and vulnerable populations before embarking on mass vaccination campaigns.

Due to constraints by cost and storage requirements for the earlier vaccine candidates from Europe and the United States, African countries have watched from the sidelines as other regions go into full vaccination mode.

The excitement that accompanied delivery of the 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccines to Zimbabwe earlier last week is therefore understandable.

Through the donation, Zimbabwe will inoculate all its frontline health workers, with spillover covering the vulnerable groups. Equatorial Guinea and Senegal have also received donations of Sinopharm, while Sierra Leone is set to get the Covid-19 vaccines from Beijing this month.

China has also committed to supply 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to meet the needs of developing economies through the WHO led Covax Facility. This is besides the many bilateral deals that various countries are pursuing with regards to acquiring the vaccines from Beijing.

While China’s quest to promote access to vaccines has been viewed by some Western countries as a pursuit of global influence, the ultimate impacts of vaccine nationalism by the same accusers poses far greater threat to the world’s vulnerable.

Virus mutations

Data from the WHO indicates that Covid-19 deaths in Africa increased by 40 percent in January 2021 compared to December 2020; with a case fatality rate of 2.6 percent against 2.3 percent global average. New virus mutations with ability to spread much faster are fuelling a more dangerous second wave across the continent.

Besides the earlier documented advantages of the Chinese vaccine candidates on the basis of storage requirements and cost, Beijing is now home to a single dose vaccine with 65.7 percent effectiveness in preventing symptomatic cases and 90.1 percent efficacy against severe disease. In addition, the Sinovac Biotech vaccine has been found effective against the UK and South African variants.

In order to meet the increasing demand for the commodities around the world, China should ramp up production and distribution facilities and processes.

The cold chain air bridge between Shenzhen and Ethiopia as well as the alternate manufacturing hubs in Egypt and Morocco will significantly aid African access of the vaccines from China.

The impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic are now well documented. While every government is racing to cushion their population and economy from the disease, no country and no individual should be left behind.

The understanding that no part of the world will be safe as long as some parts of the globe are under the spell of the virus, should drive even a greater international response.