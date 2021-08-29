Why C-suite jobs require a lot more than just technical skills

Michael Joseph

Safaricom’s first CEO, Mr Michael Joseph, has been credited with transforming the telco from an obscure department within Telkom Kenya to the most profitable company in East Africa.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Quresha Abdullahi

Executive Director

Institute of Human Resource Management

What you need to know:

  • A CEO’s key responsibilities are decision-making, ensuring performance, motivating teams, communication, stakeholder engagement and building momentum.
  • Effective leaders will be those who are able to identify the technical skills required and ensure that they are surrounded by experts needed to actualise the organisation’s long-term success.

As Kenyans debated the Court of Appeal ruling on the Building Bridges Initiative last week, an interesting argument was going on in Parliament.

