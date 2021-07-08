Why bitcoin craze is a scam

You may have heard of bitcoin. You may even know someone who ‘invested in it’. A person I know of bought a miniature portion of bitcoin at Sh100,000 ($1,000) in April — precisely on April 9, when the price of one bitcoin was in the tune of Sh6.2 million.

I raised my concerns regarding this craze on my Twitter handle. For instance, what would happen if the decision-makers that influenced this craze made a U-turn? The increase in the value of bitcoin was mainly brought about by money transfer companies, such as PayPal, announcing that they would henceforth include it as an alternative currency to be transacted in their platform.

You may ask yourself, so why would they make a U-turn? It is good for business, right?

The issue is that backers of digital currencies such as bitcoin seek to make it an alternative to the common ones, like the US dollar and Kenya shilling. The normal currencies are centralised; that means, they are monitored by a central bank. Bitcoin is not; it uses blockchain technology, which means no central server and no controller.

Digital currency transactions

Were bitcoin to replace other currencies, government power would be undermined and — lo and behold! That’s why China, for example, put measures to restrict digital currency transactions soon after bitcoin started free-falling.

On Friday, June 18, one bitcoin was going for Sh3.8 million. I shudder to imagine what happened to the thousands of people who joined in and ‘invested’ in bitcoin when it was at its peak no less than two and a half months before. The value of their investment is almost half what they paid for.

When your car has an engine problem, you take it to the mechanic. When you are unwell, you go to the doctor; you don’t diagnose and treat yourself. Then why not let the finance professionals manage your money? Why are we careless with our hard-earned money?