Why BBI was good for Ruto and Odinga

Is the Building Bridges Initiative on the ballot in the August General Election? Analysing the power struggles on either side of the major political divides speaks to the need to find a formula that can weave regional and ethnic interests in a country that has remained steeped in regional divisions among the communities in Kenya.

The conversation and the struggle around the choice of the running mates for Kenya Kwanza and Azimio coalitions have jolted political analysts fodder to refer to the possibility of reviving the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). The choice of Mr Rigathi Gachagua as the running mate for William Ruto is likely to deprive the Kenya Kwanza ticket national appeal.

In a country that has been defined by sharp divisions during and after the election on account of skewed government appointments, the next president should ensure that diversity will be a central feature in government appointments as a commitment to true nationalism. Regardless of how best the next government will be organised, it will take a high level of fidelity to the promise of our Constitution to galvanise true nationalism witnessed at independence.

To decisively reverse the current state of affairs, there is a need to change the law to strengthen the opposition to ensure it offers proper checks to the government of the day. There should be a way of cutting the endless appetite of those in opposition eyeing to get to government through the backdoor. This is the reason why the next government should consider the progressive proposals under the BBI initiative.

Fidelity to the rule of law

Additionally, there is a need to strengthen Chapter 6 of the Constitution to deal decisively with questions of integrity and corrupt practices within the public service and within those seeking elective positions in the August election. It should go on record that we are currently experiencing weaker enforcement of Chapter Six of the Constitution despite Kenyans having worked hard to embed Chapter Six under our constitution. Chapter Six was not meant to be ornamental but with legal force with teeth to bite.

Ultimately, Kenyans are still steeped in their ethnic enclaves with a keen eye on how their respective regions will benefit from the next government. This state of affairs applies to all communities, including those that have produced heads of state and government. There is a general disquiet about the dominance of Rift Valley communities and the Central Kenya community. Now that the only major positions in government are the President and the Deputy President, it takes proper bidding and bargaining to hoodwink regions that do not get their persons in the coveted positions to get convinced outright.

This is what appears to have jolted the Kenya Kwanza team to prioritise county charters as a way of commitment that all regions will be included on the bargaining table. The same path appears to have been pursued by the Azimio team. What we should all be happy about is the fact that the next election will be won or lost on issues. It is my sincere hope and prayer that the next government will pay fidelity to the rule of law and equitable sharing of the national cake.