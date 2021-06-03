Why BBI judgment was a mark of judicial courage

Kenya’s Constitution has just gone through its greatest resilience test yet, 11 years after its promulgation in August 2010. It was an attempt by the political and ruling elites to fundamentally change it unconstitutionally.

But on May 13, 2021, a five-judge bench of the High Court thwarted that attempt in a judgment now hailed as one of the boldest jurisprudential statement by the Kenya judiciary.

BBI

In August 2017, Kenya held a General Election. President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner of the presidential election. His leading contender, opposition leader Raila Odinga, challenged the results at the Supreme Court. On September 1, 2017, the Supreme Court nullified his win and ordered a fresh presidential election. Mr Odinga boycotted the repeat poll because he perceived the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as biased against him.

Soon thereafter, political tension heightened. Mr Odinga, in a public show of his rejection of Kenyatta’s presidency, was “sworn in” as the “people’s president” in January 2018.

Then the unexpected happened in March 2018. Mr Odinga and President Kenyatta had a rapport that culminate in the now famous "Handshake". Soon thereafter, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was born, which they described as an effort to find solutions to the main problems bedevilling the country, particularly electoral justice.

They launched a BBI taskforce which they later charged with the responsibility to propose administrative and constitutional reforms needed to address the malaise they had identified when launching BBI.

Sweeping changes

BBI proposed sweeping amendments to the 2010 Constitution. The consequential parts of those amendments were intended to expand the government by drastically increasing the number of parliamentarians, by allowing parliamentarians to be appointed cabinet ministers and expanding the cabinet and by introducing a post of Prime Minister with two deputies. Additional BBI proposals would weaken the independence of the Judiciary, the IEBC and the National Police Service Commission.

Critically, the powers of the president would be enhanced – with Kenyans fearing that BBI changes would re-introduce an imperial president.

This is at odd with the spirit of Kenya's 2010 Constitution, which was developed through a very people-centred and participatory approach. This approach resulted in a very people-centred transformative Constitution which has strong checks on abuse of power and creates (at least in law) strong institutions to enforce accountability, including the Judiciary and independent commissions.

During the making of the Constitution, political and other elites had unsuccessfully tried to water down the transformative nature of the document. With time, it became clear that BBI was an opportunity for the political elite to eviscerate some of the transformative aspects of the 2010 constitution for political expediency.

Implementing BBI changes

Kenya’s Constitution can be amended in two ways: through a parliamentary initiative or a popular initiative.

Like the named suggests, Parliamentary initiative happens when amendments are started in the August House. However, Parliament is required to undertake a very methodical and participatory process in passing a constitutional amendment bill. If the amendment proposed is consequential, it must be voted for by people at a referendum.

Popular initiative is the pathway that regular citizens have to propose and pursue constitutional amendments. It starts with a promoter(s) collecting at least a million signatures of registered voters to show support for the proposed amendment. The promoter then delivers the amendment bill or the amendment suggestion to IEBC with the requisite signatures.

IEBC verifies the signatures then forwards the bill to county assemblies. If more than half of the 47 county assemblies approve the amendment, it is then sent to parliament. If parliament votes to reject the amendment, the document is sent to people to vote at a referendum. However, if parliament votes for the amendment and the change is not consequential, meaning it is not the type that must go to a referendum, it automatically becomes law.

Back to BBI. Although the president had the option to send BBI’s proposed constitutional changes to parliament, he instead chose to use the popular initiative pathway. Significant public resources were expended to collect signatures and drum up support for the bill.

When it was ultimately referred to county assemblies, MCAs received a Sh2 million car grant as quid pro quo to pass the bill. MPs who were opposed to the bill were intimidated.

Still, the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) found many constitutional infirmities with the bill and the process used to make it, but strangely parliament voted to approve the bill first at the National Assembly on May 6th and then at the Senate on May 11, 2021.

BBI court cases

This takes me back to where I started, the nullification of the BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill by the High Court.

Kenya’s Constitution has robust rights of standing for litigation on public interest matters. As early as 2019, ordinary Kenyans started to file cases at the High Court challenging the constitutionality of the BBI taskforce and later the BBI amendment bill, its content and the procedures that were being used to amend the Constitution.

Eventually, eight of those cases were consolidated and the Chief Justice appointed a bench of five High Court judges to hear the cases.

The judgment

On May 13, 2021, the High Court delivered its final judgment on the matter. The decision is highly consequential.

In a nutshell the judgment is a strong testament of the strength and transformative nature of the 2010 Constitution and its ability to restrain raw power when it matters most. Four findings in the judgment are critical to highlight.

First, the judges found that President Kenyatta abused his powers by using the popular initiative to try and force constitutional amendments. This is because the popular initiative is intended to be a tool for use by the people and not state officers or organs. Critically, the court found that the Head of State had contravened the principles of leadership and integrity under Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Second, and related to the first, is the unequivocal confirmation that only people acting as private citizens can be promoters of a popular initiative. State officers, and especially the president, cannot under any circumstances (even acting as a private citizen) be a direct or indirect promoter of constitutional changes through a popular initiative. This is because it conflates his role and invites conflict of interest.

Third, the judges noted that Kenya’s constitution has a basic structure. Basic structure is the foundational aspects of the Constitution that gives it its true identity. When a constitution’s basic structure is interfered with – and especially in a fundamental way – then the Constitution loses its identity.

Hence, protecting the basic structure helps preserve a Constitution’s identity but importantly restrains those with formal or informal power from using amendment power to overhaul or weaken a Constitution.

The court noted that the basic structure of the 2010 Constitution calls for a very onerous process of changing the document which would include civic education, public participation, having a constituent assembly and then a referendum.

Moreover, the basic structure of the constitution cannot be interfered with using the secondary constituent power or constituted power – which is currently the powers in the constitution to amend it – but must be undertaken through primary constituent power. Even then, some provisions of the constitution are unamendable (eternal clauses) and can only change if the constitution is fully overhauled.

Finally, and actually what was the Court’s starting point, the judges said that Kenya’s historical and social experience must always be a reference point in the interpretation of the Constitution. The 2010 Constitution was inspired by the need to depart from an oppressive, abusive past which was marked by limitless powers of an imperial president.

The independent Constitution was subjected to what judges referred to as a culture of “hyper-amendment” which was to help it do the bidding for leadership and not the people. The judges noted that this culture of constitutional hyper-amendment is what the 2010 Constitution seeks to prevent through a predictable and guardrailed process of amendment.

Greatest moment of courage

The High Court judgment has re-instilled great confidence in itself and of its latent power as a tool for transformation. That the Constitution could be used by an arm of government (Judiciary) as the tool to prevent re-centralization of power is remarkable. Remarkable especially when one notes that nearly the entire political and state elites put their all to support the evisceration of the constitution through BBI.