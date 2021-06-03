Why BBI judgment was a mark of judicial courage

High Court judges

From left: Lady Justice Teresia Matheka, Justices George Odunga, Joel Ngugi (presiding), Jairus Ngaah and Chacha Mwita when they delivered judgement on eight consolidated petitions challenging the BBI Bill at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Waikwa Wanyoike

Constitutional lawyer

Kenya’s Constitution has just gone through its greatest resilience test yet, 11 years after its promulgation in August 2010. It was an attempt by the political and ruling elites to fundamentally change it unconstitutionally. 

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Bankelele: Is e-voting the way for Kenya?

  2. Charles Onyango-Obbo: The mad scramble for speakership

  3. Kennedy Chesoli: IMF now acting like a vulture fund

  4. Njeri Rugene: Uhuru’s Sh2bn pledge in war on GBV a step in the right direction

  5. Macharia Gaitho: Fellow Kenyans, let’s renew BBI spirit

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.