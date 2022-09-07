Why ballot paper always beats election technology

Whereas we vote manually, using a piece of paper called a ballot, the results come in all forms of digital expressions—or so we have come to believe. There is, of course, lots of technology deployed in between but that is only to mediate our choices and to guard against fraud and mischief.

The Kenya Election Management System (Kiems), a custom-made gadget used to identify voters and transit electronic results, is designed to ensure that only those registered vote do it, and only once. It is also used to scan and transmit the tally forms at the end of counting and tallying. But the choice of candidates is not made through Kiems kits. They are not electronic voting machines; they only safeguard the decisions voters make using pen and paper.

Technology, including the simple calculator, makes the process more efficient. Election technology also calms down the overwhelming anxiety of a Digital Age accustomed to getting everything here and now! And people have a reason to worry since, quite often, delay is a manifestation of manipulation.

Barrage of allegations

With the barrage of allegations that the digital election results were manipulated, is it not time we interrogated the ballot papers? That is the only place our unprocessed intentions lie—and they do not lie. Ballot papers are kept in sealed boxes for at least three years, unless a court orders that the boxes are opened for some scrutiny. If the boxes are found to have been tampered with, that is a smoking gun for fraud. But it is unlikely that a person would find time to access electronic results and the hard copy papers and alter them concurrently.

The veracity of verification of votes should be in relation to the ballots, the basis of electronic results. It would be a mammoth task to recount all the 46,000 Forms 34A but sampling them should tell a story.

If ballot boxes are intact and the contents reflect those at the IEBC portal, then we would have the best presidential results ever. The electoral body, IEBC, says it has all the original forms intact. The hard paper results at polling station are the results. The electronic results are representations.

Maina Kiai case

The landmark ruling in Maina Kiai case of 2017 said the presidential results at the polling stations are final as recorded. If they are final, in situ, then they can only be in hard copy. Our obsession with the secondary forms, the electronic copies in servers, is a misadventure. Why trust the digital formats that can be manipulated remotely? If a seal or box is broken, we can see and figure out the illegality.

IEBC and its chairman Wafula Chebukati mulled over the need for a National Tallying Centre for 2017 General Election. The Maina Kiai ruling was meant to stem tempering of hard copy results. It said there was potential mischief with the spectacle of all the 290 returning officers from each constituency and 47 county returning officers trooping to Nairobi by whatever means to bring hard copies of the presidential results they had announced at their respective constituency tallying centres.

Last month, the returning officers ‘trooped’ to Bomas with the hard copies. The painstakingly long verification was the comparison of the scanned pictures posted on the portal with the hard copies. The two sets are not mutually exclusive. If there is a variance, then there is, indeed, mischief and fraud.



