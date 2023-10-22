Why AI can be Kenya's silver bullet for economic growth and job creation

The ever-changing and volatile global landscape, marked by the recent peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict that has adversely affected supply chain channels, the depreciation of the Kenyan shilling against major international currencies, the rising public debt as some of the borrowed loans mature, and the soaring oil prices in the global market have led to an economic downturn and further exacerbated the already dire unemployment situation in Kenya.

However, there is an opportunity for Kenya not only to face these challenges, but also to mitigate them. The solution lies in embracing and fully exploiting the transformative journey into the realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI). In doing so, Kenya can position itself as a powerful force for job creation, economic growth and innovation.

In recent years, AI has evolved from a buzzword to a tangible force that is reshaping industries around the world. Kenya has a unique opportunity to use AI to solve some of its most pressing challenges and open up new avenues for job creation.

Agriculture

One of the key areas where AI can drive job growth is in agriculture. Agriculture is the backbone of Kenya's economy, and AI-powered systems can help farmers improve crop yields, optimise resource allocation and make more informed decisions. This not only improves farmers' livelihoods, but also opens up job opportunities in the agricultural technology sector.

Similarly, healthcare in Kenya can benefit greatly from AI. Telemedicine, AI-driven diagnostics and health management systems can bridge the gap between urban and rural healthcare, create new roles for healthcare professionals and improve access to healthcare for all.

To fully realise the potential of AI, Kenya needs to invest in education and skills development. It is crucial to equip the workforce with the knowledge and expertise needed to work with AI technologies. Initiatives should be put in place to train Kenyans in AI-related fields such as data science, machine learning and robotics.

Universities and technical institutions can partner with the private sector to develop AI-focused curricula and provide hands-on training. In addition, online courses and e-learning platforms can make AI education more accessible to a wider audience, allowing more Kenyans to participate in the AI revolution.

Business operations

Kenya has a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, and AI can be a driver of innovation and job creation. Startups that use AI to solve local problems and improve business operations can be nurtured and supported through incubators, accelerators and funding opportunities.

Government incentives, such as tax breaks and grants for AI-focused start-ups, can encourage entrepreneurship in the AI sector. In addition, partnerships between government agencies, academia and industry players can create an ecosystem conducive to innovation and job growth.

The current government has embarked on an ambitious programme to deliver government services through the e-citizen framework. As part of this endeavour, the use of AI can play a pivotal role in taking public services to new heights.

AI has the potential to streamline government processes, improve citizen services, and optimise resource allocation in critical areas such as education, transportation, and urban planning. Such forward-looking initiatives will give rise to specialised roles within the public sector dedicated to AI implementation and management.

As Kenya moves further into the adoption of AI, it will be imperative to address ethical considerations and regulation. Notably, the Media Council of Kenya has already taken the lead in forming a media industry working group dedicated to establishing guidelines for the responsible use of artificial intelligence and data within the media sector.

Establishing such guidelines for the ethical development and use of AI is critical to ensuring that AI technologies are used in a way that upholds human rights, privacy and fairness. In addition, this proactive approach can pave the way for the creation of new employment opportunities in the field of AI ethics and regulation.

Artificial Intelligence

Kenya's journey into the world of artificial intelligence holds great promise for the country's economic growth and job creation. By investing in education, supporting entrepreneurship and adopting AI in both the public and private sectors, Kenya can harness the full potential of AI.

This journey will not only create jobs, but also position Kenya as a leader in technological innovation on the African continent. The time to embrace AI as a force for positive change is now, and Kenya is poised to lead the way.