Why Africa must invest in energy

A local government report in 2008 unveiled the untapped potential of the Mui Basin – an estimated 400 million metric tonnes of coal, valued at a Sh3.5 trillion in 2010.

This valuation, with the current dollar exchange rate and rising coal prices, may double, underscoring the significance of Kenya’s indigenous energy resources.

As the nation reveled in this newfound energy wealth, subsequent years brought another breakthrough – the discovery of oil in the Lokichar Basin. This discovery carried a sigh of relief, considering Kenya’s substantial expenditure on importing petroleum products.

Despite the initial promise, Kenya now faces a looming threat – the risk of stranded assets in its fossil fuel reserves.

Regulatory delays, sustainability concerns surrounding fossil fuel operations, and a decline in exploration funding pose substantial challenges. The fear is that Kenya might be left with vast fossil fuel resources that cannot be converted into fuels or exported.

Kenya, like many African nations, grapples with the dual challenge of addressing energy poverty and mitigating climate change. While fossil fuels contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, the revenue generated from their exploitation plays a crucial role in combating energy poverty.

As the manufacturing and industrial giant of East Africa, Kenya’s economy is dependent on energy. The country imports all of all its coal for the cement and steel industries while possessing significant coal reserves.

African countries have yet to capitalise on their fossil fuel discoveries, despite the calls for energy transition. Besides the discovered resources, much of the continent is still underexplored, with unknown or undervalued resource potential. In terms of clean energy investments, Africa also has a share that is quite underwhelming.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) report published in September 2023, the continent attracts only two per cent of global energy investments, though hosting roughly 17 per cent of the world population. Africa, therefore, needs to invest in itself within the energy sector to foster some semblance of growth.

The transition away from fossil fuels requires a delicate balance. The government needs to take caution when imposing policies that discourage the use of its natural resources, fossil fuels included, as this might impede investment in associated industries. With the current definition of energy transition, Africa is poised to limit its development ambitions.



