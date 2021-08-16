Why active listening and hearing are not the same thing

We should always listen twice as much as we speak. Listening is the most valuable skill leaders can master. It serves as a foundation to many other skills and characteristics that make a good leader.

It is also the most important ability, which assists in communication, leading to enhanced productivity and work relationships, effective communication with stakeholders, business development, building a personal brand amongst many other benefits. However, is listening the same as hearing?

According to renowned French literary theorist and philosopher Roland Barthes “hearing is a physiological phenomenon; listening is a psychological act.” By this logic, hearing happens throughout, also subconsciously.

Listening, however, is the interpretive action one takes to understand by being alert, deciphering and appreciating a deeper understanding and meaning from the information received. “Listening is a choice and a competency” (Anthony Weeks). It is a difficult ability to master for many, as it requires us to be very alert and present. By being present, one is more attentive, engaged, flexible and open.

Job interviews

How often is this practiced? During job interviews, are individuals answering the question, or what they think is the question being posed? Are salespeople able to remain attentive on the customer or does the mind wander?

Due to an increase in automations and digital distractions, we are at a risk of losing the skill of active listening.

Active listening is a process whereby the listener is not only paying careful attention to the words being said by the other individual(s), but there is an additional focus on the complete message being communicated.

It involves keeping both non-verbal and verbal channels open. As a consequence of the increased complexity of artificial intelligence, several tasks performed by humans are being done by machines. Customer care for instance has also become partially automated or in some cases, fully automated.

The technology cannot replace the empathy towards others and emotional intelligence required essentially in certain jobs. Active listening is perhaps not being practiced enough in order to provide a memorable customer experience, which will eventually benefit the business.

Listening is not about being agreeable with everything individuals are saying, but being open to what they have to share in an effort to comprehend and learn.

Management must understand staff and customers by using emotional intelligence and empathy, this is possible thanks to the art of listening.

Correct communication, active listening and being empathetic to individuals increases the levels of trust, reduces conflict and helps filter the noise from communication.

Leadership eventually is dependent upon interpersonal skills and relationships, regardless of the organisation or the industry one works in. These relationships take form with workforce, customers and stakeholders.

They have to be nurtured with active listening, without which, it would not be possible for management to understand or acknowledge the problems, with view of a solution in a reassuring manner with positive intention.