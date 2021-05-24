Why a national philosophy is not optional

Samuel Kobia

National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Chairman Rev Dr Samuel Kobia



By  Wycliffe Osabwa

Lecturer

Alupe University College, Busia

 I read Rev Dr Samuel Kobia’s article (SN, May 23) titled ‘Building blocks of a truly Kenyan national philosophy and vision’, with much interest. The chairperson of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) was advancing so pertinent a topic, which, ironically, has been given a back seat.

