Why a national philosophy is not optional

I read Rev Dr Samuel Kobia’s article (SN, May 23) titled ‘Building blocks of a truly Kenyan national philosophy and vision’, with much interest. The chairperson of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) was advancing so pertinent a topic, which, ironically, has been given a back seat.

NCIC can only do so much. Other players — the education sector, a lead agent of socialisation, and the polity — must equally rise to the occasion.

Rev Kobia referred to a critical document, Sessional Paper No. 10 of 1965, which was a socio-economic blueprint for the then newly-independent nation. Among the ingredients spelt out in it are political democracy and mutual social responsibility. The former required that the state was to act dispassionately, with the interest of the majority at heart, while in the latter, citizens were to act in the best interest of each other knowing well that if society prospered, all would share in the prosperity. Isn’t this what we need?

Without doubt, a new attitude needs to be planted among the masses. A clear national philosophy will be a starting point, translating into a national character, the latter being a determinant of how we shall relate with each other, and even be regarded and treated by other nationalities. The much needed goodwill from our neighbours, and Foreign Direct Investment, are largely dependent on our national character.

Vote of no confidence

We may craft all plans and strategies, both at macro and micro level, but unless we identify a common aspiration as a country, we shan’t move. We’re getting schooled, but do we use the knowledge well? Why are accountants, for instance, conspiring with unscrupulous characters to loot firms? Why are workers stealing from employers?

Today, creating employment is nightmarish, for employees will steal from you, forgetting that they are killing the goose that lays their livelihood. The mischief is more pronounced among professionals. Stories of local contractors doing shoddy jobs say more about their integrity than capabilities.

The citizenry, even as they look unto the government for salvation, must acknowledge their responsibility in nation building and play their part. Recently, we have seen the President deploy the military to perform civilian functions. How did we arrive here? Isn’t it a vote of no confidence in the integrity of the individuals who had been assigned those duties?