Why a credible database is good for cooperatives

Countries and institutions are increasingly spending resources to generate credible data and data analytics to support their programmes.

With an ever-changing global market, data has become an important asset for the cooperative sector. Indeed, ILO in 2002 adopted the Promotion of Cooperatives Recommendation No. 193, which proposes that national policies seek to improve national statistics on cooperatives.

Statistics are essential for quantifying the impact of cooperatives on members and the economy. The 2023 UN Secretary-General’s report on cooperatives cites data as essential for a dynamic entrepreneurial cooperatives ecosystem. Specifically, it recommends that member states should, inter alia, collect comprehensive and internationally comparable data on the role of cooperative enterprises in economic and social development and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

One challenge is in obtaining reliable and comparable data on cooperatives, even within countries.

National Cooperative Policy

In June, the Council of Governors reported on their website that Kenya has 15,000 cooperatives with around 12 million members. Four years earlier, in 2019, the National Cooperative Policy reported that Kenya had 22,344 cooperatives with over 14 million members. If, indeed, this is true, then over the four-year period there was overall negative growth in the sector.

The second challenge is classification of cooperatives. Are matatu or boda boda saccos financial or transport/worker-owner cooperatives? Questionable data make it hard to answer critical questions.

Consequently, every cooperative and the national and county governments must strive to produce verifiable, accurate, precise, legitimate, valid, reliable, consistent, timely and relevant data. The national and umbrella bodies should have a mechanism for vertical and horizontal sharing of the data to facilitate cooperation among cooperatives.

And there are reasons to generate data that meets the above criteria. First, data would enable cooperatives to make evidence-based decisions. It will impact performance and profitability to translate to better incomes for members.

Risk analyses

Secondly, it will support cooperatives to conduct risk analyses of respective cooperative enterprises and establish or propose avenues for remedy. It will also make it easier to monitor the performance of individual cooperative members and the cooperative enterprise as a whole and evaluate progress.

Single datasets are good for making inferences but multiple sources are better. Multiple data sources help in triangulation of data. It provides a basis of better-grounded and -informed decisions.

The cooperative movement in Kenya, together with the government, must establish a cooperatives data infrastructure that captures data accurately at the lowest possible level. Only then can we aggregate the data at various successive levels to aid decision-making within the movement.

In fact, if type data could be standardised under the International Cooperative Alliance, it would allow for cross-border comparisons. It is achievable!