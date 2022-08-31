Who will rid us of debt?

The manifesto of the outgoing Jubilee administration, the political platform on which the UhuRuto presidential ticket was first elected in 2013, spoke of a future with the promise of prosperity and opportunity for all Kenyans, built around the pillars of unity, economy and openness.

It listed 23 programmes covering elimination of ethnic division; keeping Kenya safe and secure from terrorists; making the country a strong trading partner in Africa; securing Kenya’s legacy as a sporting nation and celebrating its culture; building a healthier Kenya and empowering youth and women.

The government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto lined up big infrastructure projects amid huge financing gaps. That led to rampant graft, wasteful expenditure and borrowing that crowded out resources for essential services.

But what started as a prudent borrowing plan to build roads, railways, ports and energy facilities quickly turned into a borrowing spree from developed nations, including China. Now, the ballooning public debt level is a cause for concern globally.

Surging debt levels

In 2014, soon after the Jubilee duo was re-elected, the Public Finance Act was amended, enabling the government to borrow more and make exceptions to the constitutional requirement that all monies borrowed by the government be processed through the Consolidated Fund, its primary account. The country is now roiled by a spate of corruption scandals as officials allegedly siphoned huge amounts from state coffers using fake tenders and suppliers or spending without Parliament’s approval.

The debt levels have surged to Sh9 trillion from just Sh2 trillion in 2013. The debt shadow will hang over the incoming administration and, for the taxpayer, the repayment burden handed over to future generations for decades to come. So, when will Kenya be free of such huge debts? Will the next government deliver better results on debt repayment or will its borrowing habits be worse than Jubilee’s?



