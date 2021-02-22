Who will cane the caner?

Man holding belt

A man holding a belt.  Cases of student indiscipline have elicited calls to reintroduce caning as punishment in schools.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  David Turuthi

Educational communication technology expert

Cases of student indiscipline have elicited calls to reintroduce caning as punishment in schools. When the cane was in use the caner, like Caesar’s wife, was beyond reproach. So how upright is the society calling for its return? How about the teachers to administer it?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.