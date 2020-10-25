Who will build a ‘Ray of Hope’ for these people?

October 22, 2020, the year of washing hands. I am reading the Daily Nation. Page 21. The article catches my eye for its headline: “Ray of hope in the land of woe”. A thought crosses my mind:

Did I miss something? I go back to the frontpage headline, “BBI gains and pain”. I had skipped this because my mind missed the ‘gains’ and magnified the ‘pain’. But ‘pain’ stands out. I don’t want to read about pain; not so early. Kenya has more pain than one can handle. I go back to ‘hope’.

I am a researcher of the old school. I rarely take pictures. But I know the value of pictures — especially in journalism, where the need to capture 1,000 words in a tiny space is ever present. I look for the “ray of hope ” in the pictures. But I see barefoot women, some snuggling babies. Could it be the babies?

I read the first paragraph: “She sits on an old carton box under a rugged thorn tree, cuddling her severely ill two-month-old baby, her glazed eyes fixed upon empty space. This has served as her bed for the past four days.” Wait. I thought ‘pain’ is on page 1! I read on: “Chepoteltel Lipole, 28, had walked with her husband for five days from Malasi, in Samburu East sub-counties (sic) to Nasorot in Tiaty — more than 60 kilometres away — to look for medical help for their baby, who had pneumonia and diarrhoea.”

Heat flashes through my eyes. Then some wetness. I close the newspaper. I close my eyes. Flashback to a score years back. I am 28. Oops.... That gives away my age: ‘At risk’ (that’s how a friend puts her age). I am cuddling my ‘severely ill two-month-old baby.... I open my eyes. Some hot droplets roll down my cheeks. I ignore them; I must find the ray of hope.

Walk long distances

I read that hundreds of Kenyans walk long distances to this facility, a “temporary two-roomed iron sheet structure” that “serves as a clerking room, observation room, pharmacy and ward ... services are administered under a tree and the seriously ill admitted to the makeshift ward...many of the patients are brought in with severe cases of malaria, diarrhoea, pregnancy complications and snake bites.”

I must congratulate and thank Florah Koech and/or the editor who conned me into reading this article. Only an angel would find hope amid patients sleeping and receiving treatment under an acacia tree, a “small, grass-thatched hut” and “a permanent building that is almost complete”. How much shelter can an acacia tree offer from the biting cold at night and the scorching sun during the day here?

Finally, here’s the ray of hope: ‘The makeshift hospital has saved many lives.” But I am distracted. The county government allocated Sh5.6 million to this incomplete building in the “2015/16 financial year”. I look again at the picture. Irony is not the word, Florah. Nausea, perhaps. I painfully click ‘Ignore’.

I hang onto the “ray of hope”. This is what I need, what this country needs, right now: Bridges to save women and children from stupid (largely preventable) deaths! Who will build them?

