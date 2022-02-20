Who should we vote for?

In the words of Mark Twain, “If voting made a difference, they wouldn’t let us do it.” But if voting doesn’t make a difference in a democracy, then why not vote?

Only 34 per cent of registered voters took part in the 2017 presidential election re-run. Despite the low turnout, a ruling class emerged. Not voting hands the opponent one vote.

To understand the true significance of the vote, it is necessary to become a citizen in a country with a democratic system. Here, the vote of a rich person is equal to that of a poor one.

Drugs, money, fear or greed to bargain for your vote, to sell it, is to push your future and that of your future generation into the well.

The power of the vote should not be entangled in the cycle of employment, religion, caste and so on. Voting should be done thoughtfully.

Turn a blind eye

The election manifestos of the contestants should be scrutinised. Do not turn a blind eye to the parties but should also consider their candidate as a test of your opinion. The difference should be understood between the candidates in the constituency, who is already in the public eye and who has become a rain frog during the elections, who is talking on the ground and who is speaking in the air.

Which candidate is easier to reach, which one listens and who appears to stand with the people when necessary, raises their voice and shares in the joys and sorrows?

What is the character of the candidate? Is he/she directly or indirectly intimidating, asking for votes on money, caste, religion, et cetera, or talking about your issues and development.

What kind of people are in their circle? Is the candidate rogue, pushy or has a looting, bribery or heinous criminal record. If none of the candidates appears to be correct, then vote not: ‘None of the above’.

The electoral commission announced the election, and without any thought, without any deliberation, the vote was cast, some won and some lost. But what about us? This is not a sign of a conscious voter.

So, Kenyans need to vote, but carefully in the coming election in August.