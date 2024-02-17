Who is behind this Bill with far-reaching State amendments?

Questions have arisen over the origin of a Bill that proposes far-reaching amendments to the administrative arrangements of the national government. While addressing the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) of the National Assembly last week, Attorney-General Justin Muturi said an Omnibus Bill seeking the transfer of custody of the public seal from his office to that of the head of the public service did not originate from the Cabinet.

When she appeared before the same committee two days later, the National Security Advisor, Monica Juma, contradicted Muturi on the origin of the Bill. According to Juma, the Bill came from his office since it bears the signature of the Attorney-General.

Following the contradictory positions taken by key public officials on the origin of this Bill, the chair of the committee, George Murugara, wondered rhetorically why the government cannot resolve their differences privately and present a united public image.

The Public Service Commission has also taken issue with aspects of the draft law that seeks to entrench the appointment of “advisors” in the public service. The PSC has issued guidelines that seek to restrict the number of senior officials who can appoint special advisors and the number of advisors each can appoint.

According to those guidelines, only the President and Cabinet secretaries can appoint advisors, and, in the case of Cabinet secretaries, each can only appoint a maximum of two. The Bill seeks to entrench in law, the position of Juma as Kenya’s National Security Advisor. President William Ruto appointed Juma to this role in September 2023, when he announced his cabinet.

While appearing before the JLAC and aware of how little is known about her unheralded position, Juma explained that hers was an advisory Cabinet-level job with no line ministry responsibilities. In this case, the national security advisor would also advise the National Security Council, chaired by the President, the constitutional top organ concerned with national security. Some members, however, said that it was more usual for a person to be an advisor to another, rather than to an institution.

The PSC has also questioned a proposal to establish a committee of the National Security Council. To be chaired by the head of the public service, the committee will be dominated by principal secretaries, who are second-tier officials in the security infrastructure, while also retaining some of the first liners like the heads of the military, the police and the national intelligence service.

The key objection here is that as principal secretaries are not members of the National Security Council, they cannot lawfully serve as members of committees of the Council as to do so amounts to amending the Constitution through the backdoor.

A proposal in the Bill to designate the national security advisor as the Secretary to the Council has also elicited significant concern.

The Constitution, which regulates the composition of the Council, empowers the Council to appoint its own secretary. Legislation enacted in 2012, which the omnibus bill seeks to amend, states that the Council will appoint a secretary from among its members. Members of JLAC said the proposal to designate the advisor as secretary to the Council amounted to the tail wagging the dog, an attempt to amend the Constitution through an ordinary legislation.

Another issue of concern contained in the Bill is a proposal to anchor in law, a position called head of the public service. As part of the government that he announced last year, President Ruto designated Felix Koskei as head of the public service and chief of staff. The President also appointed Mercy Wanjau as Secretary to the Cabinet. The position of Secretary to the Cabinet is provided for in the current constitution and is filled by the President with the approval of the National Assembly. Because the Constitution does not rank principal secretaries, all of them, including Rotich, are appointed by the president with the recommendation of the PSC.

There is a 60-year constitutional history on the leadership of Kenya’s public service. The 1963 Constitution established the office of Secretary to the Cabinet in identical terms as the current Constitution. The Secretary to the Cabinet was placed in charge of the Cabinet Office and was to act accordance with the orders of the Prime Minister. The 1963 Constitution also provided for a permanent secretary for each ministry of the government.

Constitutional amendments in 1964 retained the office of permanent secretary for each ministry and introduced a permanent secretary in each of the offices of the President and the Vice President. While dropping the office of secretary to the cabinet, the 1964 Constitution now vested in the president the power to appoint permanent secretaries and the head of personnel which it also introduced.

The constitutional amendment that turned Kenya into a one-party state in 1982 also stipulated that there shall be a “chief secretary who shall be the head of the public service”. The language of “head of the public service” is traceable to that amendment. However, the office of chief secretary was short-lived, and was repealed through another constitutional amendment in 1986.

Where the presidents before him had fused in one individual the roles of Secretary to the Cabinet and the leader of the public service, President Ruto separated the two when he appointed his government last year. This, in fact, is what the constitution envisaged.

However, with little reflection or public debate, the Omnibus Bill now seeks amendments designating a “head of the public service”, which brings the same political connotations as the 1982 amendments. Worse, this amendment does not address how the proposed “head of the public service”, under statute, can lawfully supervise the Secretary to the Cabinet, distinct constitutional officer.



