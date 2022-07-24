WHO hub a welcome project

In the 1970s, a well-executed strategy saw Kenya host the headquarters of the United Nations Environment Programme (Unep) in Gigiri, which has led to the tremendous transformation of our capital.

This decision made Nairobi the only city in the developing world to host the headquarters of any UN agencies, as all others are in the developed world. This continues to give Kenya lots of bragging rights, and leads to immense opportunities.

We almost got another opportunity in 2018 to host the headquarters of the African Export Import Bank (Afri-Exim Bank), but because some people focused on extreme procedures, Uganda snapped the opportunity. And so the bid to host the World Health Organization African logistics hub should be seen in these lights.

Though the matter is in court, the debate has focused so much on procedures without looking at the greater opportunity to create jobs, the research opportunity, the linkages that the university can create from that and the revenues it can generate to shore up its dwindling finances, the increased demand and prices for the properties in the area that leads to forward and backward linkages in property and real estate development, in addition to increased travel and conference tourism that we need to develop as a country.

The opportunity presented to KU could have been quickly grabbed by some other university if it was offered to them. There is a need for university managers to be ambitious and focused on long-term infrastructure and assets development through local and international collaborations and partnerships to reduce their dependency on the exchequer.

Leaders should be guided by one of the core principles of management that dwell on balancing the concept of Pestel in all decisions. Pestel stands for political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal aspects of any decision or development.

Leaders should consider whether the decision they are making is balanced to Pestel realities of the times we are living in.