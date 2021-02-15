Where phone used to live is the sanitiser

We, human beings, share the same sadness and happiness, desires and hopes and also potential. The Covid-19 pandemic has reminded us how interdependent we are.

The coronavirus epidemic brought about a period of terror on people, businesses, governments and the economy. It forced us to be hostage in our houses, even as it claimed many lives, but now life seems to be gradually normalising.

Many are moving back to the cities to earn a living, while others have found a source of income while staying home and working online. Vehicles are back on the roads. Schools and colleges have reopened with a new routine.

There is a sense of happiness all round.

But, of course, there is still the fear of a deadly disease in mind amid the many life challenges that we face. To deal with those problems, we have to get used to them, then find the solution.

But life is back on track with many changes. In the pocket where the mobile used to ‘live in luxury’, the sanitizer has now made it its place. Although some people do not seem to need makeup now, it can make a massive difference in creating a sense of normalcy and coping with this overwhelming environment.

New challenges

For essential workers and people who are beginning to integrate into the society, adjusting your beauty procedure to cover half of your face with a large piece of cloth may bring new challenges.

Where the meeting started with a warm handshake as a mark of respect, elbows are now bumped, but in any case, this train of life is at a crossroads and is now ready to go back on track with new changes. Where people used to embrace, we now have physical distancing.

But life, back on track from this sudden turn, must be lived with caution, sensitivity and forgetfulness. Otherwise, we don’t know what to call this ‘new normal’. It would be challenging to get back on our feet if something more lethal than the Covid-19 pandemic lurks in the future.