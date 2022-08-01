When the law isn’t very clear, Wanjiku should take action

One of the common lines in the legal fraternity is that ‘the law is very clear. This has always left many Kenyans wondering if indeed the law is as clear as the learned friends often make it appear, why is it that even the crème de la crème of the legal mind interpret legal provisions very differently and how come there still exist cases taking decades in courts before they are concluded. The judiciary has at times explained the reasons why cases drag in court.

A couple of months ago, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) submitted to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) a list of 241 names of candidates who the former felt had failed to pass the integrity test in line with Chapter 6 of the Kenyan Constitution on Leadership and Integrity.

Presumption of innocence

Hopes were high that the latter would agree with EACC and bar the mentioned names from contesting but just as it happened in the year 2017, ‘the law seemed not to be very clear on this matter and IEBC ended up clearing almost the entire.

The issue of raising the red flag on candidates who have integrity issues seems to be more of a ritual, (judging by the events of 2017 and the most recent one of 2022) for it has failed to live up to the expectations of the people.

This has been attributed to weak legal framework that doesn’t offer clear guidelines as to what constitutes to an integrity issue, leaving actors like the IEBC to rely on article 50, 2 (a) on presumption of innocence until the contrary is proven, article 99 (3) for members of parliament that allows an individual to exhaust all appeal/review mechanism for any matters in court among other articles of the constitution.

The Constitution has given Wanjiku all the sovereignty (Article 1), which can either be exercised directly or indirectly through democratically elected representatives. On August 9, Kenyans will exercise this power directly.

Tribalism and voter bribery

It will be a time for each voter to make their voice heard and claim what even the law may not have been kind enough to give. It is expected that Wanjiku will use the powers bestowed upon her and take the challenge with the seriousness that it deserves.

On many occasions, Wanjiku has been blinded by ethnicity, tribalism and voter bribery among others during elections at the expense of settling for good leadership; this has led to immeasurable anguish that comes with poor leadership.

As the country heads for General Elections next Tuesday, it will be an opportunity to gauge if Wanjiku has learnt from her past mistakes and if the centrality of universal suffrage will stand the test of time or it will once again be put to shame. May the voice of reason prevail upon the Wanjiku or else, August 9 will just be a day like any other that will be followed by another five years of bellowing serikali saidia.

Mbau is a communication expert. [email protected]