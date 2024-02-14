When Ash Wednesday meets Valentine’s Day

On Ash Wednesday, Christians begin a 40-day Lenten period in a liturgical ceremony marked by the application of ashes on their foreheads. During this season, the faithful devote themselves in a special way to helping the needy, fervent prayer and fasting without making a show of it.

For Christians, the season was inspired by the practice of Jesus who fasted for 40 days and 40 nights in the wilderness and was tempted by the devil. But Lenten discipline as practised today did not come into general use until the First Council of Nicea in 325 CE.

Lent is a period when Christians reflect on their vocation as a calling beyond the material, and act

accordingly. Though made of flesh and blood, the human person has an eternal destiny. Hence the need for spiritual discipline, proper orientation and organisation in life. In a word, Lent trains the human person to see and live beyond the here and now.

This year, Ash Wednesday, with its focus on the spiritual, coincides with Valentine’s Day, whose

concentration is delight in matters of the heart. Students I serve in Jomo Kenyatta University of Technology as their chaplain and professor came to me last Sunday after Mass, posing the question: “Shall we party or pray, feast or fast this Ash Wednesday”? It was more than a rhetorical question.

There are Christian communities that seem to have found an answer to the dilemma facing these students. In many countries of South America and some of Western Europe, the faithful and civil authorities organise huge parties before Ash Wednesday. Originating in France, the festival is called Mardi Gras, literally meaning Fat Tuesday.

Mardi Gras has morphed into a major carnival whose highlights include the energetic samba dance. The rationale of the festival is that humans should thoroughly enjoy food, drink, music and dance with the understanding that one plans to keep away from these delights, or use them in great moderation, during Lent.

Given the tough economic times for many in Kenya, it is difficult to choose what to keep away from

by way of fasting. But Jesus’ message to all remains eternally relevant: stand in solidarity with

the less fortunate, reach out to the other and serve beyond self.

A happy Valentine’s Day and fruitful Ash Wednesday to all!